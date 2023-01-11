Institute of Open Innovation to Drive Research, Innovation and Exchange Among Academia and Corporate Launched at Manav Rachna

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) have over the years created expertise in understanding 21st century challenges and have been conducting research in niche areas to find viable solutions to these requirements. In an effort to carry on with its vision, MREI has recently powered the launch of Institute of Open Innovation at its premises. The Institute shall empower its members to collaborate, discuss, adopt and implement their research and ideas on real solvable problems present in the country.

On 6th January 2023, a 2 day strategic meet was flagged off to discuss and formally launch the Institute and its constituent centres. Long deliberations were held to create an effective framework for the entities and the future course of action was charted out. Leading the discussions was Prof. Solomon Darwin, Director (Haas Centre for Corporate Innovation, University of California, Berkeley) and International Dean, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies. Prof. (Dr.) Prashant Jha, Head (Affordable Medical Technologies, School of BEIS at King's College London) and professor for MedTech Innovation & Entrepreneurship, was present to lead the talks on Health Innovation.

An industry-integrated hub for nurturing innovation and resultant incubation efforts, the Centre for Future Technology under the Institute of Open Innovation will bring together individuals at decision-making level in their respective organizations to brainstorm on commonly identified issues and their possible solutions. Within the gamut of the Institute will be several Centres for Sustainability that shall support initiatives in a slew of areas viz. Recycling, Sanitation, Water, Agriculture, Skill Development, Health Care, and Cyber Security. These centers will be the hotspots for research, collaboration, and exchange with a focus on driving innovation in their respective fields.

Dr Prashant Bhalla, President-MREI; Dr Amit Bhalla, VP, MREI; Dr Sanjay Srivastava, MD MREI & VC, MRIIRS; Dr I K Bhat, VC, MRU; Rajeev Dubey, Former Group President (HR Corporate Services) & CEO After Market Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Dr Vipul Singh, Divisional VP & Head-HR, ADP; Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-founder of Petonic Infotech were present on the occasion, among other dignitaries. The session on Centre for Health Innovation was also graced by the presence of ace professionals from THSTI, AHPI, Amrita Hospital along with renowned scientist Dr Samir K Brahmachari, Former Director General, CSIR; Prof. AK Pandey, Dy Dean, ESIC. Experts from a variety of fields were in attendance to add valuable inputs from an industry point of view.

The Institute for Open Innovation is an endeavor to develop an ecosystem for collaboration, where diverse organizations bring together knowledge for fusing technology, improvising business processes, and operational models, and ideating to create and implement sustainable solutions. Synonymous with working together, such collaborations will synthesize the best from across the globe to produce path-breaking solutions to drive sustainable growth and indigenization.



In his keynote address, Dr Darwin emphasized the importance of Open Innovation for India's growth and development. Dr Darwin said, "India needs to embrace Open Innovation because it promotes holistic growth. Open Innovation means the acceleration of knowledge through many sources outside and inside of an organization. Knowledge needs to be created, distributed, absorbed and manifested to benefit the whole community."

Presenting the ideas on Health Innovation, Prof. (Dr.) Prashant Jha said, "Our efforts focus on products and services aimed at increasing access to best quality healthcare for all, and improving medical practices using disruptive technologies to allow for better patient outcomes. We hold a vision of driving world-class innovation in these areas within India, for India."

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do, and these centers will serve as key drivers of progress and change in the fields that need a sustainability focus," said Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI. He added that Manav Rachna is eager to adopt the concept of Open Innovation that allows for a more collaborative approach to problem solving.

Manav Rachna Educational Institutions is a leading education group in India, known for its commitment to innovation and excellence. With a focus on research, collaboration, and hands-on learning, it is dedicated to preparing the next generation of leaders to make a positive impact in the world.

