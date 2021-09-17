INT celebrates stepping in to 25th year of achievement

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], September 17 (ANI/Nova Realtime): Traversing the prosperous path of ever-changing mindscape and landscape of technology and work preparations, Indus Net Technologies (INT) treads on 25th Anniversary at Sept 17, 2021.

Not far to seek the unique brand identity of Indus Net Technologies. Interestingly it has evolved from a web hosting company to an full-cycle product engineering company in 25 years.

INT has won 'ET Bengal Corporate, 2013' for Best Existing Large Corporate Award and also received 'India SME 100 Award' in 2014. Bestowed as 'Best Small Business of the Year' by Franchise India in 2014, Indus Net Technologies has also received PRSI Kolkata, National PR Day Award of Excellence and BCC&I the Bengal Entrepreneurship Recognition in 2015.

Recognised as 'Best Online Campaign' and 'Social Media Campaign' by National PRSI in 2015, INT has accomplished ET Bengal Corporate Awards as well for Best Financial Performance in 2018. INT has acquired CEO with HR Orientation, HR Excellence Award by Genius in 2019. Honoured with Sanmarg Business Award for Best Medium Scale Service trade and ET Bengal Corporate Award for Best Financial Performance in 2020, INT is showered with endless list of accolades.

In 2021, INT recognised the importance of analytics for enterprise and took a focused approach to serve its clients with a 360 digital transformation - product engineering, digital marketing and data analytics.

"Analytics is getting more predominant and the requirements of the organization constantly changing. We have dynamic goals to align INT. V.3.0 on a growth path. Hence, launched one of the key objectives Analytics/BI, ML/AI as a service domain and initiated a special CoE on Analytics/BI, ML/AI," mentioned Abhishek Rungta, Founder & CEO of Indus Net Technologies.

He emphasised that INT in the next 5 years is looking towards a 3x growth, file an IPO- Getting Listed on Stock Exchange. More importantly touching the lives of 1bn people through work.



With a current recruitment drive to fill up mid-level and senior level positions, INT is already on a non-stop process to add well-known brands and organisations as clients, to do capability acquisitions in analytics, cloud support and cyber security in the years to come. They have already embraced the new normal of remote working or work from home for the employees with no plan to return to office ambience of late.

Some of the pilot projects in the organization on Banking & Finance, Hotel & Restaurant, Career Discovery, E-Commerce and HR- IT & MNC are in process. Hence with a lot of experience in data science and deep domain knowledge is to be one of the fastest-growing dedicated business team within INT.

Since inception of their Analytics division, INT has already worked with a number of global clients. They have developed a credit scoring model for loan borrowers, Customer Segmentation and Propensity model for the West African company Paelyt.

For Tryloka, INT. did market basket analysis, Behavioural analysis, demographic analysis, feedback analysis to understand the sentiment score and so on which enables brands to make strategic decisions. For Remitrix, an Israel based insurance solvency and Risk Assessment Company they have led numerous projects that helped their company maximize growth and understand customers better.

"Our key clients are expected to come from our key domain of BFSI, Life Sciences and Retail," Rungta further stated.

On the auspicious occasion of 25th anniversary, INT, based in India, USA, Canada and the UK, will add on more colour with the new global website 'intglobal.com' launch on the Gala Foundation Day celebration.

This story is provided by Nova Realtime. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Nova Realtime)

