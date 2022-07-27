INT. to host Eastern India's biggest annual flagship conclave - Digital Success Summit on August 5

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading full-cycle product engineering company - offering a confluence of technology, analytics and marketing - INT. (Indus Net Technologies), is all set to host the third edition of its flagship Digital Success Summit on August 5 at the Hyatt Regency, Kolkata. The focus this year is creating a Digital Growth Playbook for attendees, encompassing the areas of marketing, technology and analytics.

The summit will witness a lineup of stalwarts from the digital technology landscape including names such as Arjun Vaidya - CEO Dr Vaidya's, Santosh Panda - Co-Founder and CEO Explara.com, Udit Goenka - Founder and CEO FirstSales.io, Vivek Bajaj - Co-founder Kredent Infodege, Pallav Nadhani - Co-founder and CEO Fusioncharts, Vikas Chawala - Co-founder Social Beat, Suyash Saraf - Founder Dot and Key Skincare, Kashif Raza - Founder Bitinning, AJi Issac Mathew - CO-founder and CEO INT.Techshu.

Under the theme of Digital Growth Playbook, the distinguished gathering will discuss on growth hacking for personal as well as corporate branding, amplifying business growth through influence, content marketing, data analytics, video marketing, omnichannel marketing, and blockchain to cite a few.

Over a short period of time, the Digital Success Summit has established itself as Eastern India's most sought-after and popular industry conclave in the digital technology landscape. The previous edition pre-pandemic witnessed over 1000 attendees with 81 per cent being CXOs and 60+ speakers.



The registration link for the event is Digital Success Summit 2022 with special rates on offer till July 29, 2022.

Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, INT. said, "The new normal has transformed the conventional world in a multi-dimensional way and digital assumes prime prominence now. Within the digital technology landscape too, marketing, technology and analytics are triggering a wave of disruptions for businesses across sectors to benefit. It is in this context; we call upon industry representatives to make the most out of the Digital Success Summit and gain know-how from the best of thought leaders in this space."

INT. (Indus Net Technologies) is a full stack software engineering solutions company with pioneering legacy spanning 25 years, over 500 clients and 11,000 plus client projects. Over the years it has built industry recognition as an innovator and strategic digital partner championing the cause of human-centric and outcome-driven solution offerings.

Apart from India, the company has global presence spanning the UK, the USA, Singapore and Canada. INT. has a dedicated and niche focus on banking, insurance, financial services and pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries. With over 750 INTians on board and growing, the company follows a unique lean structure across the organization, with only three levels of hierarchy including the top management.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

