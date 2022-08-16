Integrated Command and Control Centre enables Mangaluru Smart City to leverage real time data for city operations

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC), the nerve centre of the Mangaluru Smart City, is enabling the city administration to take strategic decisions in the areas of transport, surveillance, solid waste management, disaster management, and many other city operations based on the analysis of real-time data. One Touch Mangaluru, a web and mobile-enabled master platform, helps citizens access all government services.

Among the major applications of ICCC are Intelligent Transport Management System, Solid Waste Management System, Unified Messaging System, Public Information System, and Disaster Management & Emergency Response. Comprising different layers and components, ICCC collects, integrates, and processes real-time data from multiple types of sensors.

Mangaluru is a leader in ICCC implementation in Karnataka. It has also become the first city in Karnataka to implement a QR code-based solid waste management system, wherein each house is assigned a QR code. The collection staff can scan the code after collecting waste. They can also enter additional information such as the status of access to a house (whether it was open or closed), using a handheld device. The entire process can be tracked, monitored and managed with the help of data, maps and reports that are displayed at the ICCC. Smart Solid Waste Management has covered 90,000 houses in the city. The QR code installed at houses can also be extended for other public services such as payment of electricity bills, property tax, and phone bills, among others in future. Through One Touch Mangaluru mobile app residents can register complaints from their smartphones.



Mangaluru has also recently got smart poles that act as the core components of the smart city infrastructure. A new feature on the urban landscape, these poles come with in-built surveillance systems, and cameras. They leverage sensors and communication technologies to create an intelligent environment. The smart poles are connected to ICCC and help authorities in monitoring various services including traffic management. Since the status of poles can be identified remotely, there is no need for physical examination of poles.

The video surveillance system on these poles can help police maintain law and order, as the posts can help in detecting traffic violations, criminal activities, and in responding to emergency situations. With internet of things (IoT) connectivity and smart pole technology, providers of emergency services and first responders now have a powerful smart detection tool that can help them close the emergency response gap. Smart poles can also help identify high pollution areas and help the administration take localised measures to tackle emission issues.

It is to be noted that the ICCC has come handy during the COVID pandemic as it was used as an emergency response centre for the Mangaluru City Corporation. Prashant Kumar Mishra IAS is the Managing Director of Mangaluru Smart City and has been instrumental in the success of this project. The project has been implemented by Madras Security Printers Pvt. Ltd., a 45-year-old company based out of Chennai, specialising in system integration, e-governance solutions, track and trace solutions, Smart City ICT implementation, smart card-based solutions, identity management and biometric solutions, datacenter & IT/ITeS solutions and high-security printing.

