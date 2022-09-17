Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fariyas Hotels & Resorts ties up with AdEngage for digital marketing of their Hotel in Colaba, South Mumbai, and Resort in Lonavala. As a part of the mandate, AdEngage will be responsible for the Hotel's social media marketing, search engine marketing, search engine optimization, social media reputation management, media buying and planning, and social media influencer outreach campaigns.



Jagar Thakur, Vice President, Fariyas Hotels & Resorts said, "We have partnered with AdEngage for developing our new website and creating a robust social media presence showcasing the top-notch hospitality we offer our guests visiting us from all over India and overseas. Fariyas Hotels and Resorts is a well-known homegrown hospitality brand synonymous with perfect locations, superior rooms, and food & beverages, and award-winning hospitality. The overriding aim of all of us is to provide a memorable guest experience to all our patrons. We cater to both national and international customers with an unparalleled passion to excel and make their stays highly memorable."



"We are delighted to tie up with AdEngage for digital marketing of our Hotel in Colaba, South Mumbai, and Resort in Lonavala. We look forward to working with their talented team and are very confident that AdEngage will position our properties to our highest expectations," Jagar added.





Commenting on this win, Pancham Banerji CEO, AdEngage, says "Fariyas is a legacy brand. It's a privilege to partner with them. We intend to boost engagement for the brand showcasing its legacy to the right audience at the right time through the right media. Our marketing strategy will be focused towards understanding and acting upon the "Intent Data" we receive from Social Media engagements and other marketing activities."



"We are delighted to be a part of the Fariyas family, and we look forward to creating a robust presence for the brand on Social Media platforms," Pancham added.

This story has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

