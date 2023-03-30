Intelligence Node CEO, Sanjeev Sularia Felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Sanjeev Sularia, Co-founder & CEO of Intelligence Node, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Sanjeev responded, "It's a privilege to be celebrated amongst such a distinguished group of innovators and entrepreneurs. I am grateful for the recognition and inspired to continue making an impact in my industry. This recognition is as much mine as it is of the entire team at Intelligence Node, without whom this would have never been possible."

A four-time start-up founder, Sanjeev Sularia, has spent his career pushing the envelope on innovation. Intelligence Node is Sanjeev's fourth start-up and as the co-founder, he has successfully navigated it through the pandemic, inflation, and multiple unforeseen challenges to where it is today - a global leader in retail analytics, feeding the growth of more than $600 billion in retail revenue globally and serving category leaders like Walmart, Nestle, Lenovo, LVMH, Prada, and many others.

Intelligence Node is backed by marquee investors, including MegaDelta, NEA, Orios VP, CornerStone VP, Caliber VP, and high-profile angel investors.



Sanjeev created the company by first undertaking a massive project of creating one of the world's largest and cleanest retail databases, tracking over 1.2 billion products across nearly 100 languages. It is this commitment to accuracy and excellence that has driven Sanjeev to be an up-and-coming CEO who truly understands the pulse of the global retail market and the ever-changing consumer. Today Intelligence Node's proprietary AI technology offers competitive intelligence and real-time analytics across pricing and promotions, assortment and availability, digital shelf, and brand compliance.

Sanjeev brings in deep retail industry knowledge from his previous positions as CFO for Exclusively.in (an eCommerce portal for upscale fashion), now acquired by Snapdeal, and CFO for Shersingh.com (a private label e-commerce fast fashion portal), now under Myntra. He has been Head of Research and Analytics for ClientKnowledge UK (ICAP) and the Co-founder of CIBnode, the precursor to Intelligence Node.

To date, Sanjeev has generated over USD 80 million in revenues, provided three successful exits to his investors, and created employment for 1000+ employees while serving millions of individuals and over 150+ enterprise clients globally.

Additionally, in pursuit of continuous learning and upskilling, Sanjeev recently finished the coveted General Management Program at Harvard Business School. He has also successfully completed the Stanford Seed Transformation Program and Wharton Business School Program on 'Scaling a Business: How to Build a US$1 Billion+ Unicorn', which serves as a great foundation to anticipate challenges and have the necessary preparedness to build and scale a unicorn.

Sanjeev also dabbles in writing and is frequently featured on the Forbes Technology Council as a member and a contributing author.

