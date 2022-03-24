International Bestseller Ultimate Ignorance by Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo an outstanding guide for mental and wellbeing of your life

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ''Ultimate Ignorance'' an interesting non-fiction book treasuring over three decades of real-life observation by author Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo globally launched on 06 December 2021 receiving exemplary praise from its readers.

Some books give a lot of concepts, touching upon many of them briefly. Here in the case of Ultimate Ignorance, the book takes a different route. Through authors simple easy to understand writing style, you get introduced to crucial concepts of life and are dealt with over three decades of relevant real-life observation based research.

Title 'Ultimate Ignorance' is the first thing that will catch the attention focusing light on life's big questions Who you are? What you have that money cannot buy? The book starts with an interesting observation about origin of life explaining research-based similarities in scientific and other prevalent thought process of respective eras. In addition to imparting traditional wisdom that applies to every generation, this book helps to unlearn, re-learn, and understand unconventional wisdom. Book Ultimate Ignorance makes some insightful and judicious observations about human origin, inception of the world in quite illuminative and novel approach.

In a simple, and humorous writing style Dr Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo describes about Why Me? theory, how it impacts an individual, societies, countries and finally entire world. Why you do what you do? Why should anyone care? What awaits for those who criticize too easily, Why people take dreadful paths when they become resentful, arrogant and vengeful. Bold and meticulously researched about topics which affect every life, grabs from beginning and never lets one go till finish makes this a brilliant read. The book Ultimate Ignorance raises significant questions that will ignite an impetus to the reader's contemplation, introspection on their own existence and meaning of life.

Ultimate Ignorance divided into six chapters on subjects chose completely intertwine together as they are related to each other in one way or the other. Beginning, Human, Desire, Control, Rules, Boundaries are undoubtedly what characterise each life and instantly relate to them beyond doubt. It is a delightful book that will change the life with insight on logically powerful, commanding subject by international prominence author Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo focus light on life's big questions worth reading. This book helps to focus a clear sense of why the day matters and why every day matters supported by stunning research work makes Ultimate Ignorance written by Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo among one of the most compelling reads of the year and decades to come.



Everyone talks about the subconscious mind, Psychology, Power of mind, knows the ever-familiar quotes and the iceberg imagery, but Ultimate Ignorance helps to self-realize on how it impacts, how it traps one in their own boundaries, how it is a neutral zone that is neither a friend nor an enemy and nothing more than a slave. At beginning and end of every chapter of Ultimate Ignorance there are thoughtful surprise elements by the author Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo to recapitulate the key points, individual self-observation, and learnings of the reader. These sections make it convenient for reader to memorise and revisit focus points of each chapter which serves a very practical purpose. Ultimate Ignorance by Hraadyesh is a well-written book, a life-guide comprising simple but powerful thoughts to motivate and inspire day and life, helps to open a new window into a sobering possibility.

According to author Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo, the people's major hindrance is the inability to realize that every action and reaction is a result of individual's mental conditioning. In this era of science and artificial intelligence, natural abilities like hunches, intuition, signs, inner voices often looked down. This book Ultimate Ignorance reflects to connect with one's inner self, highlighting presence of age-old notions about power of intuition.

This thought process about subconscious mind is among one of the major takeaways from the book Ultimate Ignorance. By his excellent observational skills and clarity of thought, author Hraadyesh Kumar Namdeo is able to strike a perfect balance between research-based facts from science, philosophy, spirituality, and self-help highlighting some interesting thought-provoking observations.

The book Ultimate Ignorance is nothing less than sensational which shatters the modern commonplace of science, faith and human nature while transforming and ennobling the mind and spirit of its readers.

Ultimate Ignorance is an interesting reference book, a precious life-guide meant for people of all age groups that will improve mental and overall wellbeing towards prosperous life. Ultimate Ignorance is perfect recipe book to desired success. One can be in their teens or their fifties, if they want to be really successful, if they ever feel meaningless in life or wonder about their real identity, if one is ever confused about how to go forward in life to achieve success in professional, personal life, this book Ultimate Ignorance will help to introspect their mental conditioning to find all answers that lie within them.

Pick this engaging book Ultimate Ignorance as the guide to break false perceptions about life. Ultimate Ignorance is fuel for the conscious and unconscious mind that will ignite the urge to learn, grow and succeed as a person in a career, relationship, and life.

