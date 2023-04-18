International Brand Equity announces winners for 8th India Property Awards 2023

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI/NewsReach): The 8th India Property Awards 2023, the most prestigious awards in the real estate industry, have announced the winners for outstanding achievement in various categories. The awards ceremony was held on April 14, 2023, in Bangalore, in partnership with Realatte as a digital marketing partner and PR Rock as a media partner.

Kapil Mohan, I.A.S., Tanveer Ahmed, Ashwinder R. Singh, Prashant Thakur, Angad Bedi, were the day's honoured guests.

The India Property Awards are organized annually in India to recognize and honor the best in the Indian real estate industry. The awards aim to celebrate the achievements of real estate developers, best project, prop tech, architects, interior designers, real estate leaders and other professionals who have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the realty industry.

Here are the winners of the 8th India Property Awards 2023:

Here are the winners of the 8th India Property Awards 2023:

1. Senior Citizen Community Living Project of the Year 2023 (India) - BCD Vanaprastha, 2. Innovative Project of the Year 2023 (East India) - PARK PANORAMA , BUILDWORTH REAL ESTATE, 3. Affordable Housing Project of the Year 2023 (South India) - BCD Emprasa, 4. Best Upcoming Project of the Year 2023 (Under construction) North India - TARC TRIPUNDRA by TARC Ltd (ECHO Buildtech Limited), 5. Luxury Apartment Project of the Year 2023 (East India) - PARK PANORAMA , BUILDWORTH REAL ESTATE, 6. Luxury Apartment Project of the Year 2023 (West India) - The Ark by Tribeca Developers & Acropolis Developers, 7. Sustainable Project of the Year 2023 North India - Nature Homes' Amaltas, 8. Best Township Project of the Year 2023 India - Hiranandani Parks, Chennai - a project by Hiranandani Communities, 9. Premium Apartment Project of the Year 2023 North India - Nature Homes' Amaltas, 10. Fastest Growing Construction Companies 2023 ( India) - BCD Group, 11. Developer of the Year 2023, Gujarat, West India - Luxury Villas Development - Balar Builders, 12. Property Management Company of the Year 2023 (South India) - True Citi Projects LLP, 13. Fastest Growing Developer of the year 2023, North India - Dev Sai Group ( Devsai Construction Pvt Ltd), 14. Emerging Developer of the Year 2023, South India - Sizzle Properties Pvt Ltd, 15. Luxury Project of the Year 2023, Vadodara, West India - Polaris by Swaran Raga LLP, 16. Emerging Developer of the Year 2023 (South India) - Elemental Realty Pvt Ltd., 17. Developer of the Year 2023 (South India) - Low Cost Housing Development - ANANDANA INFRATECH, 18. Emerging Developer of the Year 2023 West India - Kandarp Thakkar - Partner, Map Earthscapes LLP, 19. Developer of the Year 2023 India - PURAVANKARA LIMITED, 20. Affordable Housing Project of the Year 2023, West India - Elite Mercury By Elite Group, 21. Marketing Planner of the Year 2023 West India ( Real Estate ) - Elite Mercury, 22. Developer of the Year 2023 South India (Sustainable Development) - Assetz Property Group, 23. Developer of the Year 2023 (South India) Luxury Residential Development - MAIA Estates, 24. Launch & Strategic Partner of the Year 2023, South India - Houzbay Consulting, 25. Best Broker of the Year 2023 (Commercial), South India - Essay Properties Global Pvt Ltd, 26. Best Property Managment Company of the Year 2023, South India - Apnnaghar, 27. Best Consultant/Broker of the Year 2023 West India, Residential - Veekay Associates, 28. Best Consultant of the Year 2023 West India, Commercial - Veekay Associates, 29. Prop Tech Company of the Year 2023 (West India) Property - Pistol Realty Pvt. Ltd., 30. Real Estate Consultant of the Year 2023 (Central India) - Total Realty Solutions India Pvt Ltd, 31. Best Co Working Company of the Year 2023 (West India) - UrbanWrk Private Limited, 32. Best Doors, Window and Kitchen Brands 2023 (South India) - Newtech Build Mart, 33. Best Digital Marketing Agency of the Year 2023 - Realatte, 34. Interior Design Firm of the Year 2023, India - Bonito Designs, 35. Construction Tech Startup of The Year 2023 - Stallion Buildtech LLP, 36. Real Estate News App & Website of the Year 2023 - Real Inc by Stallion Buildtech, 37 Thought Leader of the Year 2023, India - Ashwinder R. Singh, 38. Real Estate Marketing Leader of the Year 2023, South India - Ganeshmoorthy D, Raksha Realty, 39. Young Leader of the Year 2023, Real Estate - Ajit kumar Prakash, Founder and COO of Apnnaghar, 40. Real Estate thought Leader of the year 2023 (West India) - Anuj Munot, CEO. UrbanWrk Private Limited, 41. Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, North India - Shubham Gulati, 42. Prop Tech Leader of the Year 2023 India - Sudhir Pai , Chief Executive Officer, Magicbricks, 43. 40 Under 40 Real Estate Leader 2023 India - Angad Bedi, MD, BCD Group, 44. Real Estate CXO of The Year 2023 (West India) - Dr Mohit Ramsinghani

Commenting on the awards, the spokesperson for the India Property Awards 2023 said, "We are delighted to announce the winners of the India Property Awards 2023." The real estate industry is a critical driver of the economy, and these awards aim to recognize the significant contributions of the industry players who have helped shape the sector. "We congratulate all the winners and wish them continued success in their future endeavors."



The India Property Awards 2023 have been a resounding success, and the organizers International Brand Equity are already looking forward to the next International Realty Awards in August 2023 in Goa, India.

Contact:

Kumar Saurabh

Business Head, International Brand Equity

PH: +919606955135

Website: internationalbrandequity.com

Awards Website: www.indiapropertyawards.com

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

