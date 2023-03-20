International Cosmetic Brand Forever 52 opens up a New Beauty Center in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI/PNN): Forever 52 has made way to people's hearts by delivering a high-quality and affordable makeup Range for Makeup Professionals. The brand is coming closer to its audience with another Beauty Center in Delhi, after successfully reaching Metro Cities such as Punjab, Gujarat, Kolkata and Chennai. They are on a mission to inaugurate 50 Beauty Stations by the end of 2023.



This event was graced by ace makeup artists Atul Chauhan and Yashika Sehgal along with Internet Sensation Adil Khan. It was a fun-filled evening where many Makeup Enthusiasts had an amazing time spent with their Favourite Makeup Artists discussing their favourite Makeup Brand- Forever 52.

Global P.R and Marketing Head of the Brand Masha Bandara states, " With Forever 52 we aim at making it accessible to every makeup lover across the nation, For us, our Products are the Hero of our Brand, we make sure to provide High-Quality Makeup Products that is Easy on Pocket especially for the Professional Makeup Artists who earn their livelihood through their Art and our Products."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

