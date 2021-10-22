International Cricket Coach Mickey Arthur joins hands with India's Junior DPS

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/PNN): John Michael "Mickey" Arthur is a legendary International Cricket Coach and after 20 years of Coaching Int'l Test Nations such as South Africa, Australia, Pakistan & Sri Lanka across all cricketing formats including T20, ODI and Tests, Mickey Arthur & Sam Kachru, his Joint Venture partner in India have announced that they will open 400 Early Learning Cricket Centres in India under MAELCC Brand by 2023.

Mickey has coached world famous cricketers like A B De Villiers, David Warner, Babar Azam, Hashim Amla, Kusal Mendis & many more international cricketers during his tenure with South African, Australian, Pakistan and Sri Lanka cricket boards.

Sam Kachru, JV Partner (Mickey Arthur Sam Cricket Ventures) says that Mickey Arthur & I have the long-term vision to develop and nurture the young talent of kids (boys & girls) in India at an early age. Kids shall join, undergo & learn from customised course modules (levels) of the tailored unique MAELCC program suited for beginners. In effect, the kids will be exposed to the right cricketing techniques to get a super strong cricketing base. The rest will take care of itself.



Vishva Deepak, Founder Chairman of Junior DPS Pre-schools, said that along with becoming skilled in the sport, kids will be taught how to keep them mentally and physically fit. Junior DPS Pre-School has been appointed as the key Development partner in India. Junior DPS currently has 200 plus pre-schools under its franchise system nationally and shall open 50 Mickey Arthur Early Learning Cricket Centres in India in next one year.

MAELCC will uniquely franchise & operate its centres pan India for children aged between 3 to 9 years. It will be operated in spaces as small as 500 sq ft and upto an entire cricket field within Tier A, B & C cities of India.

MAELCC, as a brand operates on SOPs & brand guidelines that allow each franchisee to replicate the Global Early Learning Cricket educational experience. Each Coach will be certified by MAELCC and will impart knowledge to the kids as per the proprietary MAELCC course modules.

