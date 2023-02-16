International Leaders to deliberate on Mainstreaming Sustainable Development at World Sustainable Development Summit 2023

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ministers from across the world, top government representatives, political and thought leaders, and chiefs of international organizations will converge in New Delhi for the 22nd edition of the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) hosted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) from February 22-24, 2023.

In a world wreaked by climate change impacts and struggling to evolve frameworks and strategies to cope, the latest edition of the WSDS will bring together stakeholders from across the planet on a single platform to deliberate on the critical theme of 'Mainstreaming Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience for Collective Action.'

With India holding the G20 Presidency and the critical Global Stocktake set to conclude at COP28 later this year, the three-day Summit at the India Habitat Centre will anchor deliberations on the critical themes of G20 leadership and green development pact; equity and climate justice; driving and financing sustainable development; inclusive green growth; energy transitions and LiFE.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, will deliver the multilateral leadership address on 'equity and climate justice', while Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President, Republic of Guyana is set to deliver the global leadership address.

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will be part of the inaugural session. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, President- Designate COP28; Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways; Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of International Development, Norway; Dr Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme; Professor Jeffrey Sachs, Columbia University; Prof Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, former IPCC Vice-Chair; Dr Bruno Oberle, Director General of the International Union for Conservation of Nature; Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Former Chief Scientist, World Health Organization; Leena Nandan, Secretary, MoEFCC are among a few notable speakers set to take part in the Summit. Environment ministers from India, Sri Lanka, Canada, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Japan and Finland are also expected to be part of multiple plenary sessions deliberating on themes ranging from green development pact to climate action and green growth.

The Summit is TERI's annual flagship multistakeholder event and is the only independently convened event of such scale in the Global South that brings together world leaders, thinkers, scientists, industry and government representatives to work towards long-term solutions for the planet's health.

Underscoring the key role played by the WSDS in furthering the discourse on sustainable development and climate action, Dr Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, said, "We are at a critical juncture where with each passing moment we are losing out on vital time for climate action. In its 22 years of existence, the WSDS has aimed to be a meeting ground for multiple stakeholders - political and thought leaders, scientists, policy makers, representatives from intergovernmental forums, and civil society members - to deliberate on actions, solutions and partnerships needed to make the planet resilient and development sustainable. In terms of climate negotiations, this is a pivotal year, with the Global Stocktake process set to conclude at COP28. With India holding the G20 presidency as well, WSDS 2023 can be a significant platform to further the discourse on inclusive green growth, energy transitions and climate resilience."



Apart from a host of plenary and thematic sessions, specially-curated fireside chats will have key speakers deliberating on themes such as sustainable ocean management. Other highlights at WSDS 2023 will include high-level sessions on COP28, women leadership, CEO Forum, youth plenary and G20 leadership.

The 'Act4Earth Manifesto' will be released at the Valedictory Session of the Summit along with outlining components under the Act4Earth initiative which will include COP28 Compass and the SDG Charter.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), based in India, is an independent, multi-dimensional research organization with capabilities in policy research, technology development, and implementation. An innovator and agent of change in the energy, environment, climate change and sustainability space, TERI has pioneered conversations and action in these areas for nearly five decades. Headquartered in New Delhi, it has centres in six Indian cities, and is supported by a multi-disciplinary team of scientists, sociologists, economists, engineers, administrative professional and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

