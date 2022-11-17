International Students' Day celebrated in Magnificence at SRM AP

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI/GPRC): The Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies at SRM University- AP celebrated multiculturalism, diversity, and traditions with students from more than 30 countries across the globe on International Students' Day.

"You are not international students; you are students of SRM AP. Once you are students of SRM AP, there is no differentiation like Domestic and International students", said Vice Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora addressing the students.

On the occasion, Prof Arora launched the Annual Magazine and International Students Handbook prepared by the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Studies. Dr P. Naga Swetha, Associate Director, International Relations and Higher Studies highlighted the importance of celebrating diversity and promoting creativity through cultural events.

"At SRM AP, diversity is as an essential binding agent of the interdisciplinary approach to education, as well as to the greater life experience", she added.



Students enthusiastically talked about the facilities, curriculum, and support they receive at SRM AP. "I have no words to express how well I am treated on campus", said Sara, a Syrian student in MBA Program. "This is a very welcoming place and I have made the right decision by choosing SRM AP to study in India", added Muskan from Nepal. Tanira from Srilanka expressed his happiness in witnessing variety of cultural programmes that foster respect and open-mindedness for other cultures.

To mark this occasion, international students showcased their rich culture through music, folk dance performances, and by identifying themselves in traditional attires of their native countries. The students also presented a Nukkad Natak emphasising the significance of 'one world, many cultures, one home'.

Aiming for significant global impact, the Directorate of International Relations and Higher Education at SRM University-AP encourages the spirit of curiosity in students and faculty for multidisciplinary collaborations, inbound and outbound exchanges, research, and outreach programmes. A centralized portal to access/share international opportunities, higher studies trainings and support for students was launched by Surendra Tipparaju, Director-Data and Artificial Intelligence at Microsoft recently.

International Students' Day is a global celebration of the student community that takes place on November 17 every year. Many universities now observe this day, sometimes on a day other than November 17, as a nonpolitical celebration of the multiculturalism of their international students, which was originally observed to remember the Czech universities that the Nazis stormed in 1939 and the students who were killed and sent to concentration camps.

