International Village School gets International Baccalaureate Affiliation

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): International Village School, one of the best schools in Chennai, has been affiliated with the IB (International Baccalaureate).

The IB or the International Baccalaureate is an education model that is recognised globally. It offers wide prospects for the international education of students. With this affiliation, International Village School can offer its higher secondary students a new, promising pathway to explore and discover new avenues after completing their schooling.

The International Baccalaureate provides four different programs that promote the international education of students. All these programs are aimed at developing the emotional, social, intellectual and personal skills of students.

The IBDP (International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme) is a two-year educational program for students aged between sixteen to nineteen years. It is exclusively designed to offer students a well-rounded, extensive international education. It stresses on developing the skills each student will need to succeed in the university and beyond the walls of school education.

"International Village School is one of the best IGCSE schools in Chennai that promotes strong values and principles in students' minds. We ensure that we uphold the Indian culture, ethics, and values in everything we do. We aim to create a balanced blend of Indian culture and modernistic views. We are excited and overjoyed to get this IB affiliation. We can now offer even more global opportunities to our students and help them play a crucial role in building a better, happier, and peaceful world," the school's spokesperson explained.

International Village School is one of the best schools in Chennai that adopts an inquiry-based learning methodology. They take all the necessary steps to ensure that their students enjoy a positive learning experience and attain their full potential easily and quickly. The school promotes a family-friendly atmosphere and makes every child feel loved, cared for, and valued as an important member of the IVS family.

