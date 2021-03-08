International Women's Day -2021 Highlights

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Indian Youth Leader Parvati Jangid wins ROW Presidency with the Beauty on Earth Titles, Says Nothing is impossible with "Positive Expectation, hard work, and passion". Parvati gets the first rank with 882 Electoral Points, which affirm her victory.

BSF welcomes Parvati for becoming president of the republic of women & get international titles Beauty on Earth

Today, on Women's Day, an honour ceremony was organized on this achievement of Parvati, in which Bava Rajasthan President Rathod and the BWWA BSF family welcomed Parvati&parvati address this great event.

Parvati Jangid Suthar INDIA, United Nations Volunteer Roster Number: 2172478, was elected the 1st president of the Republic of Women (The World's First Borderless Digital "State" for Women- by Women to Lend a Voice to Millions of Women). MsJangid wins with 882 Electoral Points.

Indian Youth Leader & Social Activist is known as Sister of BSF, ParvatiJangidSuthar won The Republic of Women Presidential Election & Beauty on Earth titles with 882 Electoral Point, the Hollywood singer, US activist Mary Millban second with 758 Electoral Point, third with 743 Electoral Point Indian Social Worker Monika S Purohit of Indore who works for the Deaf girls, Nigerian young girl work for Education to the poor and providing food to the needy people Prayer NwagbosoIkegwuonu ranked 4th, Motivational speaker & social activist from India RJ VinyAgarwal 5th, Nigerian Social Activist & feminist Linda dooyumkpum 6th, Uganda's TEDx Motivational speaker & Activist AshabaFaridah 07th, Indian Supreme Court lawyer and female activist SeemaSamriddhi 08th, Young Women Activist from Bangladesh AnikaUpoma 09th & Nigerian Activist Dorothy akende confirmed with the tenth position.

Positive Expectation, hard work and passion added something great that Parvati became the first president of "The Republic of Women", the independent digital state of half the population of the globe to Lend a Voice to Millions of Women...

becoming the winner Parvati expressed her happiness and said that it is my good fortune that I have won this global contest & ROW presidency, this Victory is not the only mine, but it is also for every woman and man who lives with the family to respect their human duty, this victory is for every woman who is keeping the creation makeup of society and the world alive, fighting the enemies with self-respect, becoming an inspiration for others.

I will strongly strive to be the voice of women who are deprived of the oppressed facilities, together with the other members of the council who are working for men, women, and women empowerment, I will work together to create a positive atmosphere across the world, to the needy there. There will be a lot of effort to provide necessary cooperation with the local governance of the state.

I express my deepest heartfelt gratitude to those who support me in india& abroad. In particular, Indian MP Harnath Singh, Social activist, and leader Kapil Mishra, MLA BhupeshChaube, police officer Anirudh Singh, etc, Media along with campaigning in support of me on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp. I thanks all well-wishers. Your infinite affection made it possible.

Let's know more about Parvati,

Father Name: Late LunaramSuthar

Mothers name: Sanju Devi

Date of Birth: 07th Dec 1996

Born at: GagariyaVillage(On Indo-Pak border), Dist: Barmer, Rajsthan

Live In: Gayatri Nagar, Jodhpur, Rajasthan

Early life:

Parvati was born in a place where daughters were considered a burden and daughters were killed in the womb, Parvati is the youngest of 4 sisters and has two brothers younger than Parvati, in the desire of a boy when Parvati is on the fourth number When born, as the atmosphere of mourning is in the house, the midwife put some bundles on her nose to kill her, yet Parvati did not die, the next day she was fed a lot of opium to die, but did not die, although Parvati's parents She did not want to kill him but other family members were forcing her to do so, but when Parvati did not die in two attempts, the family raised her to apologize to Bhagwan,

When Parvati entered class 10, she was stopped from school and forced to marry, but Parvati also thwarted it, did not marry, although Parvati could not go to school for a year, during which she gave up other girls. Made them aware not to get married at a young age.

Then Parvati started her studies by explaining to the family, in 2013-14 I used to go from home to an institute to prepare for civil services, one day as I crossed from under the railway underbridge I found some people and cars. People are seeing a woman who was sitting on the roadside in a half-awake state and some are laughing. People's attitude towards the woman shook me deep inside. I went to her, I saw that the woman is mentally deranged, I covered her semi-naked body with my dupatta, at that time some young men were standing nearby, looking at them, it was only to get out of my mouth.

She went and went to coaching but that parable created a stir in my mind but I also got self-satisfaction, I started feeling inside that Parvati did well, did very well. I thought the world was very big. Many people are sad. People with a dirty mindset are also unknown. But I should try to change it, change people's thinking towards women, serve the needy, so I should get engaged.

Then when I heard the events of my home district, neighbourhoods from time to time, saw the thinking of the people towards the girls, our Barmer-Jaisalmer was known as the district which killed the daughters, the situation was so bad that even the villages where The procession did not come for 100-100 years. So while child marriage was at its peak, it is still a matter of considerable thinking in western Rajasthan. I too have faced such situations, but nature had some other sanction.

Today the situation has changed and not only me, many daughters of western Rajasthan have illuminated the name of the village, district, their region, not only in India but all over the world. This does not mean that the evils have ended, or the child marriages have stopped or the youth has come out of the wrong path.



Special Achievement:

PARVATI Indian Youth Leader, a rural revival changing the fixed narrative on women empowerment.

Parvati means the daughter of the great Himalaya Mountain, no wonder then her commitment is as steadfast and lofty as the mountains themselves. Born in Western Rajasthan's Indo-Pak border areas village Gagariya, Chairperson and President of Youth Parliament of India, Supremely talented VidyaBharati India alumni ParvatiJangid wears several hats.

Inspired by the ilk of Swami Vivekananda and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parvati, has pledged her whole life to social service and the cause of the #VasudhaivaKutumbakam (One World Family).

She is also the only civilian awarded by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) on Golden Jubilee Celebration. A nationalist at heart, she has immense respect for the soldiers who are the custodians of borders. In the Puranas, Parvati is considered to be the sister of Lord Vishnu - our Parvati happens to be the sister of soldiers. On every RakshaBandhan, she visits the soldiers to tie Rakhis on their wrists to make them feel special. Parvati, a border guard who traversed the entire land frontier of the country, inspired the residents of the border area that we citizens are the second line of defence, the first being our security forces. She invoked upon the citizens to be alert at every moment to thwart the evil intentions of the divisive forces at work. Parvati advocates better communication and coordination between the soldiers and civilians to bridge the gap between the two.

In a letter to Indian PM Narendra Modi that she wrote in 2015, the youth icon Parvati called upon the Prime Minister to establish Youth Parliament(s) in schools & colleges across the country. The Prime Minister congratulated her for this exemplary initiative and she now serves as the Chairperson of the Youth Parliament.

Having lost her father at a tender age, Parvati heroically rose to the occasion by taking care of her family, which proved to be the beginning of an exemplary urge and commitment to dedicate every bit of hers for the sake of the nation. She stood rock-solid against her own child marriage, inspiring many girls like her not to succumb to this pernicious social practice. Parvati's father found in her more a son than a daughter and she is rightfully proud of this.

Parvati showed her nationalistic fervour and respect for territorial integrity at an early age. She raised her voice against social malpractices that infest the different sections of society. Her leadership and commitment to serve the nation has brought her many accolades, including the International Girl Hero, Order of leadership, Youngest Nationalist Social Activist, Social Personality of the Year, Women's Pride Award, and Bharat Gaurav Award.

During the UN Girl Up Leadership Summit held in Capitol Hill on 15th July 2015, Parvati made the following clarion call -

"It doesn't matter if a girl is born poor or rich, in a village or a city. She is every bit entitled to cherish big dreams and it is on us to make sure that her dreams come true."

The chief guest at the event, Michelle Obama, the then First Lady of the United States, fell in love with this line of thought. Parvati, who was one of the 150 young leaders chosen across the world at the summit, was also announced as Girl Rising Ambassador. As luck would have it, the server of the US Visa Department was down for 25days in a row for the first time in history and due to this technical glitch, the selected young leaders including Parvati had to attend the event virtually.

The White House recognized the immaculate work done by Parvati. The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, MalalaYusufzai, lauded Parvati's contribution in no uncertain terms and sent her a congratulatory letter. The Union Minister of Water Resources, Government of India, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, considers Parvati as his younger sister and is all praise for her unbridled energy and enthusiasm.



Parvati Jangid is a staunch believer of women empowerment for which she has been awarded National Women Pride Award. She strongly believes that for an equal and just society to emerge, women empowerment is a must and it can only be achieved through educating and enlightening our people. Parvati, known as 'Jodhpur kiBeti, Bharat Ki Laxmi' made India proud when she attended and put forth her views on the importance of agriculture and feeling of nationalism at the Israel World Governance Expedition in October 2018, during which she was actively involved in matters of India-Israel relations.

In the presence of Indian and Israel Government representatives, she was chosen among the top 30 young leaders in India. Her participation at the Israel World Governance Expedition was hugely appreciated by several diplomats as well as the Foreign Minister of Israel. Following her return from Israel, she received accolades from Vasundhara Raje, the then Chief Minister of Rajasthan. She was also awarded the prestigious 'Chanakya Award', for being chosen as the best delegate in Israel.

She is also very famous in the European country Moldova & Maldives, her works are being widely broadcasted there and young and women are inspired by Parvati, Parvati has been awarded many honours by Moldova(Like-Order of Leadership, International Military Medal, etc).

Resonating with John F Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, she also believes, "Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country." According to her, the concept of 'SewaBhav' or the inclination towards service, should be the core value of every Indian. She firmly believes that each one of us has to do one's bit for the country because every effort, however minuscule, does count.

Parvati considers the whole world as one family, she is dedicated to world peace, fraternity, and the salvation of the poor. She is also associated with the volunteers of many reputed organizations of the world and the United Nations Volunteers Mission.

Let's join hands with her and take our world to greater heights with one world family motto.

