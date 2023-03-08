International Women's Day 2023: Women-in-health leading the industry & transforming healthcare

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/ATK): On March 8, International Women's Day, we bring forward strong opinions about women showing great courage by making their mark in the industry">health industry. These powerful women have a steadfast desire to go beyond their comfort zones and make a difference. The views of female doctors and coaches from various fields who are directing people toward a healthy lifestyle are listed below. Building a healthy lifestyle should, as they say, be a constant process rather than an isolated event.

Pooja Anand Sharma, MA, PhD, Chairperson- Vishwas Healing Centre, Expertise in Psychotherapy, Dream analysis & Energy Healing training, New Delhi

If we promote the values of true Sensitivity in both genders, we will no longer need to voice for women's empowerment or complaint about inequality.

Sensitivity is the new voice that global citizens need. Indeed, this perspective will lead to equality in society. Let's create newer approaches for nurturing equality & for building a new world. This further can be achieved through spiritual parenting and awareness.

Dr Mythily S. Boreddy, MBBS, DCH, Fellowship in Neonatology (IAP, Surya Hospital), Worked in hospitals- Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani & Surya Hospital, Mumbai

Happy Women's Day! Behind every successful woman is a woman. I had the support of my mother when building my career before marriage and my mother-in-law after my marriage.

It's been a rollercoaster ride balancing personal and professional life with two young daughters. You just need to come out of your comfort zone and think broadly. Life gives you plenty of opportunities. If we are happy and satisfied with the present, we will never grow. My message for future generations is to spread your wings and fly high. Sky is your limit... Being a pediatrician, I see a lot of ambitious parents. My message is to raise the emotional quotient in your children and enable them to face turbulence in life.

Deepa Nandy, Nutriguide, Post Graduation Diploma in Sports Science and Nutrition, Consulting Nutritionist, Mumbai

Being a nutritionist for more than 14 years, I would like to convey a few tips to younger females who want to achieve greater heights in life. Gender cannot hold you back from achieving your goals; therefore, believe in yourself and your abilities. Build a strong foundation of knowledge and skills by investing time in studying, training, and skill-building opportunities.

Developing strong communication skills will help you convey complex ideas clearly and concisely to others. Seek mentors help and peers who can support and guide you through your professional journey. As a woman, don't be afraid to speak up, advocate for yourself, and make your voice heard.

Finally, remember that learning and improving is a lifelong process. Never look out for shortcuts. And ultimately, life is the biggest teacher!



Dr Ramasamy Shoba, MBBS, DGO, DNB(O&G), MNAMS, M.Med (Family Medicine), Chennai

An astute professional with 22 years of obstetrics and gynecology experience who practices HIV medicine, delivers babies and cares for HIV-positive patients. Worked as an HIV consultant for WHO, NACO, and TNSACS, and she has delivered over 1500 HIV-positive pregnant mothers and given them infection-free babies.

Message to young doctors, our first advice is to practice ethically. Tell them and make them feel that you care for them more than anything else. Treat all of them with due respect and compassion. PRACTISE UNIVERSAL PRECAUTION. Do not discriminate against the infected ones. Maintain care and confidentiality. Show them empathy and support them. A doctor's counseling can do more wonders for the patient's life than offering advice. Finally, being a good family requires constant patient follow-up.

Dr Kiran Makhijani, Psychologist & psychotherapist - Dr Y A Matcheswalla's Superspeciality Polyclinic, Mumbai

The current level of burnout is often attributed to the new difficulties brought on by the need to connect digitally and the isolation of working from home. However, it could be that the pandemic simply making everyone constantly engaged and stressed out. Learn how to subtract, at least. We rarely receive praise for doing fewer things, but what if that could be reframed to emphasize the importance of doing fewer things? After considering one meaningful outcome you could hope for if you practiced subtracting, close your eyes and take a deep breath. The first step is the most crucial. Try to carry out something this week. Set a routine for it. It may come as a surprise to you to learn that even the tiniest adjustments can have a significant impact.

Dr Jyoti C. Bhasin, BDS, PGC Endo & Aesthetics (USA), Associate Fellow AAID (USA), FICD (USA), Microendodontist, Implantologist, Tooth & Gum Dental Clinic, Agra

"I never dreamed about success, I worked for it!"

Women, in essence, in our country are still uneducated, underestimated, and never understood. I am a clinician with 23 years of experience in dentistry. I have worked alone in an industry where only men were seen, and that too successfully. I support an underprivileged girl child's education so that she can someday support herself and her young, widowed mother. I try to be a better example to my daughter so that when the time comes, she can be independent financially and do as she desires. My mother had to fight to ensure I got a professional education, and she did it for me. Today, I am grateful to her for making me who I am and evolving my thought process. To all the women out there, let's change the world.

Neelam Mishra, MA, PGDRP, PhD, Associated Consultant Psychologist - Ganga Ram Hospital, CBT & REBT Practitioner, Delhi

Neelam Mishra is a seasoned psychologist with an extensive background in providing assessment and therapeutic interventions to children, adolescents, young adults, and the elderly. With eight years of counselling experience, she is skilled in identifying psychopathology and using an eclectic approach to helping her clients. She has a compassionate and empathetic outlook and strives to help others become better-functioning members of society.

Neelam Mishra has been in practice for seven years and has expertise in child psychology, adult psychology, and geriatric psychology. "There is no greater joy or reward than to make a fundamental difference in someone's life." That's the mantra behind Neelam's work. They are not just words, but the driving force that constantly inspires and motivates her to work for the well-being of others.

