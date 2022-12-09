Intex Technologies becomes the proud sponsor of India Vs Bangladesh ODI Series

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/GPRC): The bilateral series between India and Bangladesh is co-sponsored by Intex, India's leading consumer electronics firm. The collaboration seeks to raise awareness and reinforce Intex's commitment to enhancing the lives of all Indians through the greatest consumer technologies.

Intex Technologies, a 26-year-old trusted and household name in consumer technology, signed a deal for this bilateral series in vision to capitalise Indian viewership for their Smart LED TV's Range.



Keshav Bansal, Director of Intex Technologies, commented on the collaboration, saying, "We are happy to join with Indian Team at Bangladesh for this incredible series. Both sides have a superb reputation for high-stakes entertainment and outstanding cricket. As we grow our reach in the coming months, the relationship allows us to quickly drive brand recognition and familiarity throughout the world. Cricket is popular among people of all ages and genders, giving us the opportunity to generate awareness about our extensive line of smart LED TVs with high-tech features."

Intex has a Pan-India network of 600+ distributors with 25000+ dealers' strength. It has been facilitating with high end assistance for its users with 900+ service touch points backed with 13 warehouses, 31 test and repair centers. Intex strives in satisfying its consumers by providing high-quality products with extensive features at an affordable price, as well as a 0% loan option and rapid after-sales support. Moving forward with its vision of Make in India, Intex is offering Smart LED TVs at a smart price to strengthen its Indian Market Share.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

