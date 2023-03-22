INTO launches University Access Centre in New Delhi, Bringing complete study abroad solution to India

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): INTO University Partnerships has launched its new University Access Centre (UAC) in New Delhi bringing its market-facing brand to the top study abroad source market in the world.

The UAC brings together international education agents, onsite university representatives and local marketing teams under one seamless system to provide a complete study-abroad solution for Indian students in a world-class facility right in the heart of India's capital.

Strategically located in Connaught Place - New Delhi's prime financial and commercial centre, the UAC will cater to students from the bustling metropolis and adjoining regions.

A period of significant growth prior to COVID-19 and a further surge post-pandemic has made India a top sender for leading study-abroad destinations, notably Canada, the US, Australia and the UK. Indian students going abroad for higher education recorded a six-year high in 2022 at 750,365. This constitutes a significant 68 per cent jump in comparison to 444,553 students going abroad in 2021. This trend is likely to continue as demand for overseas education continues to grow in the country.

"INTO's University Access Centre transforms the whole study abroad experience for students. It brings everyone and everything under one ecosystem to ensure students are empowered to make informed decisions and have the best enrolment experience," said Olivia Streatfeild, CEO of INTO. "The facility is designed to be a dynamic, vibrant space where students can engage face-to-face with education agents and university representatives and access information and support for their academic and career success."

INTO University Partnerships connects ambitious international students with leading universities in the UK, the US and Australia.

The UAC New Delhi is the latest in a wave of UACs scheduled to open this year as part of INTO's bold new market-facing strategy. The organization already has UACs in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Jakarta and Bogota with new hubs in Bangkok, Lahore, Lagos, Almaty and Dubai being lined up for launch later in the year. With a committed investment of around £6.3m, INTO will establish 10 UACs across the globe by the end of 2023, giving it unrivaled presence the world's fastest growing international education markets.



"The demand for international education is growing at a staggering pace in India. More than three million Indians went to abroad for higher education between 2017 and 2022 and this is likely to accelerate further," said Diwakar Chandiok, INTO's Vice President (Recruitment) for South Asia.

"With the launch of UAC New Delhi, we will provide unparalleled facility to Indian students to seamlessly access higher education opportunities abroad. With our extensive network of partner universities and experienced team of education agents, we are committed to supporting students throughout the enrolment process and beyond for their academic and career success. We are driven by our goal to help students realise their study abroad dreams and unlock their full potential."

For participating universities, UAC New Delhi will deliver an enhanced profile in a crucial recruitment market, deploying staff managed by INTO to engage students in a cost-effective, sustainable model proven to increase international enrolment. Education agents also stand to gain significantly in student conversion efforts, as the UAC will afford them a direct channel to universities and to staff who can support student applications.

Aboo Saarim, Senior Manager of International Partnerships at Shiksha.com - one of INTO's recruitment partners in India, said, "UAC New Delhi gives Indian students a seamless solution to all study abroad needs. The newly built facility located in the heart of New Delhi is a perfect example of exciting, contemporary new age layout meeting well established market expertise - designed to break off from the tedious and traditional approach to student enrolment."

Students can access comprehensive and detailed information about academic programs from participating university international office staff physically present at the UAC. Information and counselling are available to local full-time students during evenings and weekends. Students can also attend regular in-person presentations, seminars and guest lectures by international officers and visiting university staff, broadening their overseas understanding, and taking advantage of cultural exchange opportunities. They can also gain valuable insights into different industries in key study-abroad destinations.

"Our UAC offering is backed by our unrivalled experience in international education. Since its inception in 2005, INTO has pioneered innovation in international education and created groundbreaking partnerships with universities in the US, the UK and Australia. Our local presence and expertise is powered by sharp market intelligence and advanced technology. We have so far helped more than 130,000 students from 190 countries realise their dream of achieving a degree from a world-class university," said Chandiok.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

