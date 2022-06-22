IntrCity SmartBus honored #PapasOnDuty with "A Gift of Health" this Father's Day

New Delhi [India] June 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Father's Day, IntrCity, India's leading inter-city mobility platform, launched a campaign in honour of their bus drivers and cleaners, who also are fathers and work relentlessly for the future of their children. The initiative is to recognize the hard work and dedication of the company's bus staff that has contributed immensely in creating India's safest inter-city bus fleet.

To celebrate Father's Day, IntrCity wanted to reciprocate the care and affection given to these fathers by giving "A Gift of Health to #PapasOnDuty". As part of the campaign, IntrCity organized a comprehensive medical check-up camp across the country for their 1000+ bus drivers and cleaners, who dedicate their time and efforts on-ground to ensure the safety of the inter-city travellers and making sure the buses depart and arrive on time. IntrCity SmartBus is known for its 98 percent+ punctual bus departures, with a 95 per cent fill rate across 700+ routes in India.

With the industry's first-of-its-kind campaign, IntrCity wants to drive the core message of appreciating the bus staff who help the brand in building the best-in-class journey experience for more than a million loyal inter-city travellers. Similar to working fathers everywhere, IntrCity drivers and cleaners prioritise the safety and comfort of their bus passengers and guarantee that all of them reach their respective destinations on time, every single day.



Speaking about the campaign, Vivek Madhukar, Chief Business Officer, IntrCity, said, "It is our constant endeavor to appreciate the effort and hard work of every member working as a part of IntrCity platform, including drivers and cleaners employed by bus operators. We took the opportunity of Father's Day to applaud the tremendous contributions of the drivers and cleaners of the IntrCity SmartBus fleet. They have always been important to us, and their betterment has remained one of our top priorities. We are delighted to offer comprehensive medical check-ups for them across the country. This campaign was one such gesture to show that they matter to us, as much as our other stakeholders."

IntrCity SmartBus has upgraded the inter-city mobility ecosystem by focusing not only on inter-city travellers but also on the ease of operation of bus operators. IntrCity is assisting SMEs in implementing the cutting-edge IntrCity Mobility Technology, which has transformed the private bus industry. Today, all IntrCity-affiliated bus operators and bus owners can implement not only digital bookings and real-time tracking, but also earlier unforeseen analytics such as fleet management analytics, real-time vehicle monitoring and performance, and driver performance evaluation from a remote location. The IntrCity Mobility platform consists of a collection of applications, including the Consumer Platform, Crew App, Operator Dashboard, 24X7 Command centre and IoT-based Fleet Analytics.

IntrCity is India's leading intercity mobility platform, offering both train and bus services to budget travellers. Its flagship brand IntrCity SmartBus provides safe, trusted, and standardised travel options around India's long-distance routes, operating across 700+ routes in 18 states. Its companion brand, RailYatri, provides comprehensive train travel information, serving more than 12 million users monthly.

For more information, please visit www.intrcity.com.

