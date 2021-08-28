Introducing a new app-based taxi company Obey Cabs drives value for both customers and drivers

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/SRV Media): Founded in 2017, Obey Cabs is a new and upcoming taxi provider service that has launched its services with the aim to easily request and pay for rides. The company was founded with the vision to provide taxi drivers with better financial and income opportunities while minimizing surge charges for their customers.

Obey Cabs has quickly gained their position as India's second-largest taxi aggregating company registered under the Startup India Scheme. The fast growth has allowed the company to have a total of 32,000 taxis registered under them and have restarted operating across seven cities in North India including Kolkata, Guwahati, Jorhat, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Bilaspur, and Korba.

Their newly launched app aims to allow users to seamlessly book taxis by having the application automatically identify their location even if the user isn't aware of the exact address. Alternatively, users can also request for a callback to inform the operators of their location. Users are also provided with additional features such as automated notifications for travel prices, live taxi tracking, and discounted service orders for subsequent trips.

Obey Cabs plan to establish themselves as the leading taxi provider service in India that focuses on the needs of both, their customers and drivers. With the rise in competition amongst larger players in the taxi industry, Obey Cabs has come forward with a more personalized touch being people-centric. Their vision of connecting themselves with their consumer base pushes them to ensure comfort, safety, affordable prices, and the overall user experience.

Sanjai Kumar, the Founder and CEO of Obey Cabs, said, "We are extremely proud of the rapid growth of the company. We plan to provide quality services while ensuring mutual benefit for both our customers and our drivers. Taxi drivers will be able to get relief from the higher commissions charged by app-based companies and our customers will also be relieved from surge charges."



The app also includes their Fare Estimator that provides users with the predicted cost of the trip with the option of both cash and online payments. Obey Cabs are focused on providing quality taxi services with a track record of app usage ranging from leisure trips and airport transfers to VIP bookings. Users are also provided with the ability to select multiple stops and even schedule their rides in advance.



At the time of booking, the drivers can view all necessary details in their driver application including the complete data of pickup location, drop location, Ride Fare, Distance, payment mode (online or offline), etc. before receiving the booking. Obey Cabs also encourages their drivers to earn money on their own terms by using their own vehicles as a mode of transport and the ability to transfer money from the company to their account anytime throughout the day. Obey cabs also provides call masking features to both, customers & drivers for their Phone Number Privacy

The company further plans to expand its services to the larger cities of Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara by September 2021, hiring and helping over 30,000 additional taxi drivers through their 10% commission policy and the unique feature of entering user bookings themselves.

Link to the application: Obey Cabs - Application | To know more, visit: Obey Cabs

