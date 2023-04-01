Introducing Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan - a quick and simplified borrowing solution

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Limited has launched the Insta Personal Loan as its latest product offering in the loans segment. Existing customers can get a pre-approved personal loan of up to Rs. 10 lakh, with money disbursed within 30 minutes to 4 hours in most cases. New customers can also check if they have a pre-assigned loan limit with the help of a mobile number and OTP. Inspired by the green channel experience offered at airports, Insta Personal Loans have been designed to offer a seamless and simplified way to borrow funds for small and large expenses. This loan product is an excellent choice for people in need of quick cash.

Here is a look at the key features of the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan:

Offer in just 2 clicks

With the Insta Personal Loan, there is no need to finish the entire application process to know the loan amount customers can get. Existing as well as new customers simply need to enter their mobile number and OTP to check their Insta Personal Loan offer. They can go ahead and apply for the loan or choose a lower amount as per their convenience.

Fast-tracked disbursal process

Our Insta Personal Loans function like a green channel at airports, with quick application and disbursal processes. There is minimum to no documentation required and money is transferred into customers' accounts within minutes.

Flexible loan tenures



These loans come with flexible repayment tenures. Customers can pay back their loan over a period of 6 to 60 months. They can also use the Insta Personal Loan EMI Calculator to figure out what their EMI will be for different tenures and amounts.

Here are the steps to get an Insta Personal Loan

Customers can go to the Insta Personal Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website and click on 'CHECK OFFER'. All they have to do is enter their 10-digit mobile number and OTP, and a pre-assigned loan limit will appear on the screen. There are options to adjust the loan amount and tenure, so that customers can rightly choose loan parameters which fit their needs.

In the modern times where managing funds can become unpredictable, the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan is a great way for customers to handle unforeseen expenses comfortably. With a high loan value of up to Rs. 10 lakh disbursed in an instant the Bajaj Finserv Insta Personal Loan is a one-stop-shop for all quick financing needs.

Bajaj Finance Ltd ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 66.05 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

