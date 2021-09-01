Introducing -The Designer's Class™, India's first Digital Education Platform in the Design Space

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): The Designer's Class™, a first of its kind holistic e-learning platform focused solely on the different verticals of Design, is here to make premium design education accessible for all, across the length & breadth of the country.

Covering the varied verticals of design ranging from fashion, interior design, photography, makeup, UI/UX, fashion & fine jewellery and a lot more, The Designer's Class is conceptualized to be consumed by anyone and everyone - starting from school children in the 6th grade, young adults working or studying in design-based industries, homemakers who are passionate about learning design even design entrepreneurs.

The Designers' Class is the brainchild of Edutechtionalists India Pvt. Ltd., a company by entrepreneurs Samarth Bajaj, Adheesh Nahar and Vishal Bajaj, who want to transform and democratize the way design education is imparted in the country today. State of the Art Technology, Globally renowned designer's as faculty, Backing and support from Industry Figureheads, Hands-on teaching and training methodology, Student Centric Programs (Foundation, Mainstream Education, Vocational and also Adult Centric Programs), Relevant Curriculum Designed by Successful Professionals and Design Academicians, a Networking platform for students with Industry and Internship opportunities with the Designers, are just some of the core values on which The Designer's Class has been built.

The first month of The Designer's Class™ features courses by industry leaders: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Masaba Gupta, Payal Singhal, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, Jayanti Reddy, Rhea Kapoor and Tanya Ghavri, and aims to revolutionize the design education landscape with its comprehensive course content, that can be applied in the real world - whether in an emerging new venture or into an existing business line.



As a subscriber to the platform, you can look forward to learning all about Foundations of fashion & Couture by veterans Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla: Fashion Entrepreneurship, Textile Design, Portfolio Development for Grades 11th & 12th and Trend Forecasting from Masaba Gupta; How to create a Fashion Brand & Upskilling Yourself on urban wear street style from Rhea Kapoor; Bespoke, Garment Construction, Ethnic & Streetwear for Men by Kunal Rawal; Fashion Fundamentals and Drafting & Garment Construction by Payal Singhal; Fashion Illustrations and Advance Portfolio Development by Arpita Mehta; Celebrity Styling by Tanya Ghavri and Sustainability in Bridal Fashion by Jayanti Reddy.

Learners will be awarded certifications post completion of assessments, signed by the designers themselves. With the launch of The Designer's Class, the gap in design-led education across tier 2,3,4 and 5 cities will be successfully closed as the same opportunities as the urban Indians will be accessible by those with an aptitude for a career in fashion & design.

Founder & Director Samarth Bajaj says, "Our main aim is to make design accessible to all age groups - whether you're figuring out your future career path at 16 or want to acquire a new design skill at 60 or if you want to upgrade your current skillset and add value to your resume, finally making you eligible for that promotion you've been yearning for. These courses are also perfect for design houses as refresher courses for their teams." For the online platform to have a vast and democratic reach, course content will be dubbed into seven different languages, including English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Bengalis. The Designer's Class™ aims to provide quality academic knowledge in design - easily accessed from the comfort of your own home!

The Designer's Class will strive to be the best online Design Education Provider to build the bridge between talent and industry. The Designer's Class' DNA conforms to the highest international standards of online education through a world-class tech platform, best in class facilitators and an industry-relevant approach to learning to build the bridge between talent and industry to an ecosystem of academic excellence. With an entire gamut of courses conducive to learning about design in an easy and wholesome manner, The Designer's Class™ is paving the way for a whole new format of education in India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

