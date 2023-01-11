Introducing the First-Ever Gelato Macarons in India: Mama Mia's Delicious Innovative Dessert

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mama Mia, India's oldest gelato brand, is shaking things up in the dessert segment with the launch of their new product: Gelato Macarons. This unique fusion of French macarons and Italian-style gelato is a first-of-its-kind in India and is sure to be a hit with sweet tooths everywhere.

Founded by the dynamic duo of Adhiraj Thirani and Akshat Singhania, Mama Mia has seen tremendous success in their online business, firmly establishing themselves as the leader in the online premium dessert market in the eastern region of India. In fact, the company has registered close to 90 per cent year-over-year growth in the online delivery segment and has saturated the Kolkata market with over 93 per cent pin code coverage and an average delivery time of 8 to 20 minutes, with many orders being delivered within 15 minutes of pickup. And let's be real - who doesn't love a speedy delivery of dessert to their door?

This success comes at a time when the ice cream market in India is experiencing strong growth. According to a report by IMARC Group, the ice cream market in India reached a value of INR 194.1 Billion in 2022. With a compound annual growth rate of 17.5 per cent forecasted during the period 2023-2028, the market is expected to reach a value of Rs 508.4 Billion by 2028. During the same time, the desserts market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19 per cent.



According to Adhiraj Thirani, Co-founder at Mama Mia, "The market is driven by changing consumer habits and rising disposable incomes, as well as heavy investment in product innovation and promotional campaigns by key players. In addition, the expansion of the food and beverage sector and the rise of online food delivery models along with e-fmcg are also contributing to the growth of the market."

Mama Mia, with its focus on innovation and commitment to using only the best ingredients, is well-positioned to take advantage of this growth.

The value proposition of Mama Mia, is well summed by Co-founder Akshat Singhania, "We offer a wide range of cakes, sundaes, brownies, ice cream cakes, cheesecakes, desserts in a jar, and innovative Italian style ice creams, making us a one-stop shop for all your sweet cravings. And with the added convenience of greeting cards and party props available to add on to your order, We are the perfect partner for any celebration".

With plans to expand to other cities and towns in the region, and even considering newer geographies for expansion, Mama Mia is definitely a company to watch in the coming years.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

