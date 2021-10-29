'INVEDA' an Ayurveda inspired skincare brand launches attractive Diwali offers

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI/ThePRTree): This festive season 'Inveda' an Ayurveda inspired skincare brand has launched a plethora of attractive discounts and offers on their specially curated Diwali kits.

Customers can avail the benefits of 'Buy 1 Pick 1' scheme on their exclusive range of products. The sale will be starting from 29th October 2021 to 5th November 2021. Customers can enjoy the benefit of the scheme without any coupon code. Offer is available on every segment except kits & combos and can be availed conveniently on their website.

The brand is serving as a one-stop solution in organic skin care with certified organic skincare treatments. This Diwali, the brand has introduced attractive discounts on their products, offering their exclusive Diwali range at an affordable price.



Their popular products like- Kumkumadi Tailam Combo is now available at INR 1500 which was originally priced at INR 2199. The same follows for other categories like- their Luxurious skin care kit is available at INR 1195, Saundarya Skincare Kit at 1195, Gentleman's Kit at 595, Passion Fruit and Silk Protein Facial Kit for glowing skin at 795, Ojaswini Vitamin C Saundarya Diwali Kit at 995 and all at hard-to-miss prices.

Harshvardhan Modi, the founder of the brand 'Inveda' expresses, "We have been constantly working towards bringing results that help people feel happy in their own skin. With Innovation as the secret of our acceptance, we are driven to bring something extraordinary to the table. Our brand 'Inveda' is focusing on infusing natural ingredients with the beauty secrets of the Vedas to bring results that nurture and care for the skin of every individual." With their festivities in full swing, 'Inveda' opens its doors for customers to connect with the brand and understand their benefits for themselves.

The company which initially started with few products has now turned into a renowned brand all because of their focus on developing quality products and the hard work of founder; Harshvardhan Modi and the team. 'Inveda' has seen massive growth in its customer base in a short span of time. With its unique organic skincare products catering to diverse requirements of their customers, the brand envisions its growth with the lives they make better and the relationship they build with their valued customers.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

