Invest a portion of salary in a Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saving a decent portion of one's salary monthly is of utmost importance and is a healthy financial practice.

Experts suggest that individuals must save at least 20% of their earnings every month. Investing these savings in a sound financial instrument enables one to grow a corpus which can come handy to fund goals or even during financial emergencies.

With the prevailing high inflation rates and increasing market volatilities, making the right investment choice could be a daunting task. Fixed deposit is a safe bet, where one's returns remain unaffected by market volatilities. For investors with low risk appetite, fixed deposit is an ideal investment avenue.

Investing in Bajaj Finance online FD can prove to be a smart choice as it not only offers high FD interest rates but also enables one to withdraw their savings without any restrictions once the initial 3-month lock-in period from the date of investment is over.

Reasons why one should consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD are listed below:

High FD interest rates

One can yield generous returns by investing in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit as they offer high FD interest rates. Investors can also estimate the returns they'll get at maturity even before investing with Bajaj Finance by using the FD interest rates calculator.

This calculator on the Bajaj Finserv website is designed to provide investors with accurate maturity details, which are applicable to the specific combinations of tenor, amount, and FD type.

Consider this example where a senior citizen saves Rs. 10,00,000 by setting aside an amount every month from his salary. The below table shows the comparison of returns between bank FDs and Bajaj Finance FD for a tenor of 5 years.



It's evident that investing in Bajaj Finance FD will fetch almost 10% higher returns than investing in a bank FD for the same tenor.



Convenient online investment procedure

With this online FD process, there is no need to wait in long queues, and as a non-senior citizen, one can also receive 0.10% additional rate benefit on investing through the Bajaj Finserv website.

Make small monthly deposits

If one doesn't have a lump sum amount to invest in a fixed deposit right away, they can consider building their corpus with the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP). SDP is a monthly saving scheme that lets one earn substantial returns by making small monthly deposits, starting with just Rs. 5000 every month.

Every deposit is treated as a separate FD and deposit amount will be auto debited every month on the selected date from the depositors account. SDP offers two variants when it comes to payout options, Single Maturity Scheme and Monthly Maturity Scheme. If you wish to get a lump sum at maturity, then Single Maturity Scheme is a wise choice. But, to generate a monthly income from your investments, Monthly Maturity Scheme is a preferred option.

Highest safety of deposit

One can be rest assured that their savings will remain safe with Bajaj Finance, as it is accredited with the highest safety ratings of FAAA by CRISIL and MAAA by ICRA. Armed with this information, one can now make a well-informed decision on saving a portion of their salary with Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country.

Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

