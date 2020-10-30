Invest a portion of salary in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to meet financial goals

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the current volatile economic situation, features like preservation of principal amount and surety of returns have ensured that fixed deposit (FDs) is a favourite investment option for the masses. Saving monthly a small portion of one's salary is recommended to better equip oneself with unplanned expenses or financial setbacks like a loss of job or medical emergency.

There is no hard and fast rule on how much of salary one should save. Everyone has different aspirations and financial goals. However, it is always better to adopt a goal-based saving approach. Setting realistic and tangible goals and following them through, tracking progress is key to achieving financial freedom. Fixed Deposit is a popular choice for risk-averse investors looking to invest their hard-earned money with guaranteed returns.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering interest rates of up to 7.35 per cent on its Fixed Deposits. This leading NBFC is offering investors attractive interest rates along with safety and assured returns. The company is one of the most trusted FD issuers and has gained the trust of more than 2,50,000 happy customers who have contributed to a deposit book of more than 20,000 crores.

Benefits of investing in the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit to fulfil financial goals include:

1. Assured Returns: Get attractive FD interest rates up to 7.10 per cent for regular deposits and up to 7.35 per cent for senior citizen deposits irrespective of them investing via the online or offline method. Investors earn a 0.10 percent extra if they book an FD with the company online.



2. High Stability and Credibility: BFL is a top pick for investors looking to invest their money in a company fixed deposit. It also has the highest stability rations with CRISIL's FAAA/Stable rating and ICRA's MAAA/Stable rating.

3. Flexible tenure and payout option: Investors can choose a tenure ranging from 12 months to 60 months for their investments. BFL also offers the option of periodic payouts to help fund other expenses. Investors can choose from monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual payout options according to their requirement. Alternatively, investors can save interest until maturity and enjoy compounded growth on their investment. What's more - investors can also determine their returns before investing with Bajaj Finance FD interest calculator, which helps in knowing maturity date and amount, before they invest.

4. Multi-deposit functionality: The company allows investors to open multiple FDs, each having different tenures and amounts. This ensures better access to funds in case of any financial emergency as one can withdraw from one FD prematurely without disturbing the other Fixed Deposits.

5. Hassle-free application process and a minimum deposit of Rs. 25,000: Investors can now invest in FD without having to step out of their homes, with Bajaj Finance online FD process that is an end-to-end online process. This helps save time and investors can get started from the comfort of their home. The minimum investment to book an FD with the company is Rs. 25,000. This helps investors to start saving without having to wait and collect a huge corpus.

Before embarking on a goal-based savings journey, it is important to understand that what works for others may not necessarily work for oneself. Investors need to be realistic about their financial goals and start investing with discipline. For those looking to grow savings on a monthly basis, Bajaj Finance also offers the facility of monthly savings with Systematic Deposit Plan. This savings option offers investors with the choice of getting returns on a monthly basis, or they can also choose to get lumpsum returns altogether.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

