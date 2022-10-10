Invest Haryana Roadshow in Dubai witnesses overwhelming response

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, the Invest Haryana Roadshow was successfully held in Dubai recently. The event focused on promoting Haryana as a leading investment destination and drew an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from the business community of the UAE.

The World Trade Center (WTC) Noida was one of the participants in the event amongst others. The WTC Noida comprises independent and diversified businesses and has significant strengths in the portfolio management and real estate development space besides start-up and venture capital segments. Having delivered successfully in PPP arrangements with the Mobile Open Exchange (MOX) with the Govt. of UP, it is now poised to play an essential role with Govt. of Haryana commencing with its joint initiative with HSIIDC. WTC aims to encourage business opportunities and amplify investments in the Haryana region, especially in Faridabad by both Domestic and International Investors.

With a legacy of 50+ years of stimulating trade and investment opportunities across 314 cities in 92 counties, World Trade Centers across the globe have been the preferred business address amongst the business and trade community.



In his address, the Chief Minister spoke about different initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, GIS land bank, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services, grievance redressal system, etc. which have been undertaken by the State to emerge as a leading destination of choice for investors and to create a seamless business environment. The CM spoke about his vision of developing the State with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, future-oriented industries, low-carbon green infrastructure, and ease of living.

The special relationship between UAE and India, both economic and cultural, was highlighted by the CM, and the UAE-based investment community was invited to invest in the different projects of the State and further build long-lasting bonds on the seeds of trust and cooperation between the State and UAE.

In the presentation during the event, it was highlighted how Haryana with its unique strategic locational advantage, robust industrial infrastructure of 34 Industrial Model Townships and Industrial Estates spread over 28,540 acres, strong connectivity, robust policy frameworks and a large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as one of India's most industrialized states and a leader in the Automobile, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Food Processing, Logistics, and Textile sectors. Key Mega Projects of the Govt. of Haryana such as Global City, a mixed land use township being developed over approx. 1080 acres in Gurugram to redefine the concept of urban development and what cities of the future shall look like through its sustainability-focused future-oriented infrastructure planning and design, the Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub being developed over 886 acres at Nangal Chaudhary to provide efficient, end-to-end logistics services to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and facilitate economic activity between NCR /Northern States and Mumbai port, the Integrated Aviation Hub being developed at Hisar over 7200 acres and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster being developed over 300 acres in the vicinity of the Aviation Hub, and the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster being established at IMT Sohna were highlighted amongst others. Different opportunities available for investment in the Industrial Estates and Sector-specific clusters such as food parks etc. were also highlighted.

