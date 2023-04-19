Invest in your dream home on Akshaya Tritiya with Bajaj Finserv Home Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Akshay Tritiya is the most auspicious day for investing in a property. Especially buying a home around this time can bring good fortune. If you have been planning to buy a home for a long time, benefit from Bajaj Finserv Home Loan and the low interest rates. Avail of interest rates starting at 8.70% p.a., a sizeable loan amount of Rs. 5 crore*, and quick disbursal.

Furthermore, you can plan your EMIs conveniently over a tenure of up to 30 years*, letting you achieve your biggest dream. In short, get a home loan from Bajaj Finance this Akshay Tritiya, and secure your future right away.

Why choose the Bajaj Finserv Home Loan on Akshay Tritiya?

Bajaj Finserv helps salaried individuals, doctors, self-employed individuals, and other professionals to conveniently apply for home loans online and benefit from the quick approval process and low EMIs/lakh. If you are ready to pay earlier than your tenure, the zero foreclosure charges facility will let you do that.

Here are some of the key reasons why you should choose Bajaj Finserv Home Loan on this Akshay Tritiya:

Low interest rate: What better than choosing a home loan with competitive interest rate to buy your dream home. With Bajaj Finance you can get low home loan interest rate starting from 8.70%*.



Longer repayment tenure: A longer repayment tenure for your home loan is a great option letting you manage the existing finances as well fulfilling the dream of buying a home. With Bajaj Finance, you get an option to repay your home loan over a tenure of up to 30 years*.



High loan amount: With Bajaj Finserv Home Loan, you can get a loan of Rs. 5 crore* or higher, depending on your income and credit history. This allows you to purchase your house without compromising on your liking and worrying about the finances. You can check your eligibility by using the Home Loan Eligibility Calculator.

Easy approval and quick disbursal: You can apply for a Bajaj Finserv Home Loan online with its quick and easy application process. Besides, the quick disbursal within 48 hours* of approval will make you even happier.

Top-up loan: If you already have an existing home loan, you can transfer your loan to Bajaj Finance with the Home Loan Balance Transfer Facility. This will help you qualify for a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore* to finance your additional expenses, such as renovations, studies, and medical emergencies.

If you are planning to buy a home, apply for a home loan online on the Bajaj Finserv website this Akshay Tritiya. You can also calculate your EMIs on our Home Loan EMI Calculator and plan your EMIs better. Finally, enjoy the freedom to foreclose the loan without paying additional charges or penalties.



Apply for a home loan online

A step-by-step guide to applying for a home loan:

1. Click on the 'APPLY' button on this page.

2. Enter your full name, mobile number, and employment type.

3. Now select the type of loan you wish to apply for.

4. Generate and submit your OTP to verify your phone number.

5. Upon OTP verification, enter additional details like your monthly income, required loan amount, and if you have identified the property.

6. In the next steps, enter your date of birth, PAN number, and other details as requested depending on your selected occupation type.

7. Click on the 'SUBMIT' button.

Once your application is submitted, our representative will connect with you and guide you through the next steps.

*Terms & conditions.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited is a 100% subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited - one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 66 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited offers finance to individuals as well as corporate entities for the purchase and renovation of homes, or commercial spaces. It also provides loans against property for business or personal needs as well as working capital for business expansion purposes. The Company also offers finance to developers engaged in the construction of residential and commercial properties as well as lease rental discounting to developers and high-net-worth individuals. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited enjoys the highest credit ratings from CRISIL as well as India Ratings. The Company is rated AAA/Stable for its long-term debt programme and A1+ for its short-term debt programme from CRISIL and India Ratings.



For more information, please visit www.bajajhousingfinance.in I Facebook I LinkedIn.

