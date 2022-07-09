Investing in the Metaverse made easy with Metamoonshots

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/ATK): Getting an early start is the mantra of many successful investors. The more one stays, the more opportunities they get to grow. And with the rise of the Metaverse and the growing success of crypto, many investors jump at the opportunity of getting to be a part of promising projects.

The Metaverse has signalled a whole new era of the internet - and our lives - by introducing this parallel virtual reality where a user can enjoy all parts of their real-life on a single platform.

It is a huge technological advancement with tons of potential and has obviously caught the attention of smart investors and has also given rise to startups and various other ventures.

A sea of opportunities has opened, but anyone would think twice before diving into uncharted waters. And like a lighthouse stands Metamoonshots, guiding thousands to success in this sea.

Founded by Sal Shah in 2020 - Metamoonshots is a platform for all individuals interested in getting to know the Metaverse and crypto world, investors looking to find a start in this sphere or looking for lucrative opportunities and startups who are in search of seed investors, and trying to build a name for themselves in the crypto community.

It started as a subreddit for discussions about crypto and the Metaverse and quickly expanded - leading Sal Shah to the idea of solidifying Metamoonshots as a platform of its own that could go beyond being a discussion forum and serve many purposes at once.

In its run so far, Metamoonshots has partnered with multiple VCs, and Blockchain startups and has helped in raising funds in the seed and private rounds. And has developed a huge pool of Metaverse and crypto enthusiasts; Metamoonshots has built its community organically and has over 150,000 active users spread across Reddit, Telegram, Twitter and Discord. Having such a large dynamic community has made them a go-to place for investors and startups alike, as investors are able to gauge the public interest and find projects with huge potential and the said projects are able to build a community rapport and find investors all at one place.



Metamoonshots offers a slew of exclusive opportunities to startups, such as - AMA sessions, introduction to strategic investment opportunities, establishing connections to KOLs and VCs, networking with professionals and industry experts, and exchange listings.

Metamoonshots founder Sal Shah says, "Our clients are fully satisfied that most of them were able to do 10x-100x market cap and were able to list on top tier exchanges at the floor price."

The AMA sessions are especially lucrative as through them, startups and various projects are able to introduce their work to a huge audience of potential investors and build a name for themselves amongst their target audience. Hosting this public outreach process in an AMA format gives a warm personal touch and many doubts and assessments of the investors are cleared at once. What usually would be a long process of pitching to investors is optimised to be quick, efficient and engaging!

Metamoonshots's creative new approach has made them the best metaverse investors community and they have developed a track record of providing the best and most unique opportunities to investors and companies.

Any project that reaches out to Metamoonshots is subjected to a thorough analysis by their team of experts so only the best projects reach the investors. Getting approved by Metamoonshots is itself a stamp of quality and everyone is put to ease by it making the connection between investors and companies smooth from the beginning. All the projects that Metamoonshots welcomes into its fold get expert business consultations and marketing advice and get to have one-on-one interactions with industry experts and professionals. Startups are able to grow through investments and knowledge at Metamoonshots.

Metamoonshots also prioritises its community and hosts regular crypto giveaways and keeps them up to date with all the newsworthy events happening in the Metaverse and within the crypto sphere.

Metamoonshots provides a well-rounded experience to all its users - community members, investors and startups alike, and has become the gateway to succeeding in the Metaverse.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

