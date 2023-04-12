Investing in US Stocks made possible through Bajaj Markets

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, enables individuals to invest in US stocks. This is a service offered in response to increasing demand from Indian investors looking to diversify their portfolios.

By choosing Bajaj Markets to invest in US stocks, one can benefit from the partnership between Bajaj Financial Securities Limited and Vested Limited. This helps one gain from investment opportunities in the world's largest economy.

One can choose to invest in a diverse portfolio of stocks, which include those from technology giants like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, as well as other popular companies like Coca-Cola and Ford.

The investment process is fully digital and can be completed with just a few steps. What's more, there are several benefits of investing via Bajaj Markets. These include:



- A user-friendly platform to venture into global markets

- Focus on customer satisfaction via digital onboarding services

- Secure investing with state-of-the-art encryption protocols

On Bajaj Markets, one can not only choose to invest in US Stocks or open a Demat account, but also start saving with fixed-income instruments like Fixed Deposits, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB), and National Pension Scheme (NPS).

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

