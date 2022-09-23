Investiture Ceremony 2022-23 at Oakridge International School: Imbibing leadership skills in children at an early age

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School invested its newly appointed Student Council with Prefectorial responsibilities, in the Investiture Ceremony, held recently. The Investiture Ceremony was organized for the students' forum for the academic year 2022-23 to inculcate a sense of commitment and responsibility among the students with their heads held high as future leaders.

The event witnessed the proud expressions on the teachers, staff, and parents of the student council members' faces, which shows that each deserving student is dedicated to the responsibilities assigned. Everyone had a heartwarming moment when the parents awarded the council members with their badges and sashes. The new leadership took an oath to serve the school and the student community they represent with utmost loyalty and sincerity. This will be followed by leadership training sessions to help the Oakridge student council sharpen their skills as they take baby steps into being the future leaders of this world.

"At Oakridge, the development of Student Leadership is the process of involving students in meaningful ways both in and beyond the confines of the classroom. Investiture is one amongst many opportunities provided to students to engage in activities that promote and encourage values of respect and responsibility," said Ms. Pallavi Mishra, Principal at Oakridge Bengaluru.

The Student Council at Oakridge is assigned a variety of responsibilities, including formulating rules within the context of the overall school policy and, most importantly, serving as positive influencers and changemakers of the future.



The selection of the student council is a rigorous process that starts with an opportunity for each child of the relevant grades to self-nominate. They respond to some key questions about self-introspection and leadership during this process. The shortlisted students are then scored on a few key points like-a sense of responsibility, leadership, discipline, etc. Following this round, they meet the panel for an interview. A few positions are based on interviews. After the interview, the committee and school presidents proceed to the elections.

On this occasion, the school Principal congratulate all the council members as they embark on their new journey at Oakridge in their leadership roles.

Oakridge International School, Bengaluru is a part of Nord Anglia Education. Oakridge offers a coming-of-age curriculum and transformational pedagogy to budding minds. With the aim to nurture the leaders of tomorrow, the school has all the exceptional resources to aid the same. In order to revolutionize the facet of education by embarking upon novel avenues, Oakridge International School, Bengaluru is affiliated with the IB curriculum. Visit www.oakridge.in/bengaluru/ to know more!

For admission inquiries, contact 8105166600

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

