Investival 2023: The ultimate investment conference to be held from 28th April - 30th April 2023

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/SRV): Traders Gurukul, founded in 2020, is dedicated to transforming the financial market landscape through its creative educational conferences and events for the retail traders' community. With a mission to offer distinctive and tailored services to its clients, Traders Gurukul & Money Control Pro is excited to announce the upcoming Investival 2023, India's most innovative residential stock investors conference. The conference is scheduled from April 28th to 30th, 2023, at the TAJ Yeshwantpur in Bangalore.

The unique and innovative Investival 2023 will bring together 250+ Professional Investors under one roof and present them with the opportunity to meet and to learn from 25 Portfolio Managers, 25 Pan India Mentors and six excellent speakers. Investival 2023 will bring together some of the world's leading investment experts, traders, and portfolio managers to share their insights, strategies, and best practices for investing in today's complex and ever-changing markets. The conference will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to gain valuable knowledge, network with like-minded individuals, and explore new investment opportunities.

The three-day conference will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, breakout sessions on various topics - including stock market investing, real estate investing, cryptocurrency investing, and options trading. Attendees will also be able to participate in interactive workshops and engage in Q&A sessions with industry experts. The conference is open to individuals, institutional investors, financial advisors, traders, and anyone interested in learning the latest investment trends and strategies.

Prominent speakers sharing the dias at Investival 2023:

- Gaurav Chopra

- Sonam Srivastava

- Vivek Mashrani, Founder and Director at Technofunda Ventures

- Sandeep Gupta : A Wealth Accelerator Coach

"At Traders Gurukul, we provide an excellent opportunity for retail investors to learn, interact and collaborate with India's leading stock market experts. Our interactive sessions are designed to empower investors with best-in-class education and hands-on experience, allowing them to make informed decisions in pursuit of their financial goals. We are thrilled to host Investival 2023 and bring together some of the brightest minds in the investment world," said Ashok Devanampriya, CEO of Cautilya Capital. "Our goal is to provide a platform for investors to connect, learn, and grow their portfolios. With so much market uncertainty, Investival 2023 will help investors navigate the challenges and capitalize on new opportunities."



Key highlights of Investival 2023:

MASTER PORTFOLIO MANAGER - The Master Portfolio Manager offers a chance to engage in realistic investing using virtual stocks and currencies in a simulated game. Each investor is given a sum of 10Lacs to invest in 10 listed stocks in the Gurukul exchange. The share prices of the stocks are influenced by news on the economy, market, sector, and stocks, which are regularly published. The investors then determine the future price of the stocks through an auction. The investor with the highest portfolio value at the end becomes the Diamond Master Portfolio Manager. Overall, this is an excellent opportunity to gain investment experience in a simulated environment.

INVESTOR PREMIER LEAGUE - Investors Premier League is an excellent chance to demonstrate your investing expertise in various areas such as fundamental and market analysis, financial statements, investing patterns, small-cap hunting, position sizing, risk management, and investing psychology. The competition entails answering 100 questions distributed across 20 special topics related to investing. The winner of the league is determined based on the number of correct answers and the total time taken to answer them correctly. The performance of the participants is tracked in real-time using a specially developed application by Traders Gurukul to identify the winners. Overall, this is a great platform to showcase your investment knowledge and skills.

MENTORS PANEL DISCUSSION - Ten creative mentors from India will be sharing their experiences on their worst investment and how they confronted it, as well as their best investment and why they selected it.

5 MINUTES SUPERSTAR - This is a distinctive and enjoyable program that enables participants to share their market experience within a five-minute timeframe.

Traders Gurukul is a leading provider of end-to-end solutions for all trading needs. Our exclusive platform offers the best products, services, and knowledge to help traders achieve financial freedom through the stock markets. As a vibrant community of retail stock traders in India, we understand our client's needs and provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. Whether a beginner or an experienced trader, Traders Gurukul has everything you need to take your trading to the next level. So, join us today and start your journey towards financial success.

Registration for Investival 2023 is now open. Early bird pricing is available until 16th April 2023, so be sure to secure your spot before prices go up.

For more information and to register, please visit http://bit.ly/3UkHeEp

