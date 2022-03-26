Investopia aims to democratize the unlisted shares ecosystem for retail investors, eyes pan-India expansion.

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/TPT): Investopia (www.theinvestopia.com), a Delhi-based startup launched in the second half of 2021, aims to democratize retail participation in the unlisted market. Investopia is a completely digital marketplace that facilitates buying and selling of early-stage pre-IPO shares.

The company has a vision of taking this new avenue of unlisted shares to aspiring investors based beyond Metros & Tier 1 cities. As per the company, there is a huge gap in terms of awareness and accessibility regarding early-stage reliable mainstream wealth creation opportunities to India dwelling in Tier 2, Tier 3, and beyond that. This is where Investopia wishes to be the pioneer and promote the rising equity culture to the masses.

As a matter of fact, the future of the Indian economy is highly dependent on Tier 2 & Tier 3 populations. Investopia's vision seems logical, scalable, and disruptive as Tier 2 & Tier 3 India clearly deserve this importance beyond consumption or revenue generation for companies in general.

Paramjeet Singh, Co-Founder & MD, Investopia says, "The rise of equity culture to us means bridging the accessibility gap between a common investor and yet-not-so-popular unlisted opportunities. Technology will be the main driver of this revolution for us."

Many might have come across several news articles about Bollywood actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif earning 10X returns through their early-stage investments in Nykaa. With the IPO of FSN E-commerce (Nykaa), both the actresses reaped lucrative returns on their investments. Alia Bhatt's initial investment of INR 4.95 crores grew to whooping INR 54 crores, whereas Katrina Kaif gained INR 22 crores with an investment of INR 2.04 crores.

Any ordinary person might find these figures unrealistic, especially such unbelievable multiples against the investment. Not to be surprised, but the majority of India would either ignore this as an alien event or just another 'bade logon ki bade baatein' anecdote covered by the media.

The irony is this ordinary person is the one who orders through Nykaa, his/her favourite cosmetics and actually forms the base beneath the whole value creation ecosystem. The question arises, does a common investor hold even a 1 per cent chance of grabbing any such opportunity?



Tushar Srivastava, Co-Founder, Marketing & Product Head for Investopia explains the brand's philosophy, "The name Investopia is a combination of 2 words - Investment and Utopia. Utopia stands for 'a system for an ideally perfect society' and that is what we stand for - providing retail investors, especially from India 2, India 3 with equitable access to wealth creation opportunities in the unlisted market."

The land where this magic happens more frequently than you and I can imagine is known as the Unlisted market. This market offers shares of early-stage companies (start-ups) seeking public funds to fuel their growth wave along with renowned companies, owned and backed by giants like Reliance Group, Hero Group, HDFC Bank, and the House of Tatas to name a few. The stocks of these companies despite their scale, market-cap, successful business models, profitability, etc. are not listed yet on any of the stock exchanges (NSE/BSE) and thereby the name "unlisted shares".

Once these companies go for their IPOs, there are chances of enjoying lucrative listing gains. Not only this, since most of these companies are relatively young and are in their growth stages, the ROI (return on investment) prospects are way too fancy and beyond the visible spectrum of a common investor in relatively shorter time spans.

Traditionally, only the institutional investors, high net-worth individuals (HNI), and Ultra HNIs had access to invest in the unlisted opportunities. The list comprises renowned and celebrated investors like Premji and Associates, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Radhakrishnan Damani, Sunil Singhania, Mukul Agarwal to name a few. A significant portion of the market belonged to such leading investors. Consequently, the participation of retail investors in the same was a distant dream till a few years ago.

Investopia currently enjoys a small userbase in North India, but is scaling up its operations PAN India very soon.

An important thing to note is that investments in securities are subjected to market conditions. Always diversify the portfolio, be immune to FOMO, practice long-term value Investing, know individual Risk-appetites and make the most out of the investments.

