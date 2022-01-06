Investors Clinic honours COVID warriors by awarding a flat

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Investors Clinic (IC), the leading real estate consulting company did a month long campaign (Flat 983) on Radio Mirchi 98.3 FM, to identify and reward a COVID Warrior, who contributed selflessly and tirelessly to serve the society in these unprecedented times.

Investors Clinic gifted keys of a flat to COVID warrior couple, Himanshu and Twinkle Kalia from Delhi, for providing free Ambulance services to COVID patients. The month-long campaign was run to select the winner through public opinion amongst the six finalists.

Investors Clinic has been running this campaign for last five years with Radio Mirchi. The company has acknowledged the work undertaken by various civil society organizations and individuals in the last five seasons. Last year the company had gifted the flat to a Martyred Army Officer's family.

Speaking on the occasion, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic said, "Investors Clinic has always believed that giving back to the society is the most important duty for every individual and company. The times have been really harsh, but some people have risen above normal beings and helped people during the COVID pandemic. We have been running this campaign to acknowledge the contribution of few exceptional people and highlight their impact on the society. This year, we decided to acknowledge the contribution of COVID Warriors. We congratulate Vasundhara and Kunal Bose for winning a small token of appreciation from our end and hope that they will continue doing the good work."



The theme for this year's campaign was around COVID Warriors. Investors Clinic received more than 100 entries and six entries were finalized by the Jury which included - Himanshu Kalia and Twinkle Kalia (fondly known as Ambulance couple) for providing Free Ambulance Service; Vasundhara and Kunal Bose, Kvaab Welfare Foundation for working for distress animals; Rakesh - COVID Sample Collector, Paramedical Staff who collected more than 10k samples; Padma Shri Awardee Dr Jitender Singh Shunty, President Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal; and Usha Gupta, Pickle Lady who helped more than 65k families.

While people are running the race of life to earn a living and become successful, there are few who selflessly contribute towards the society. It is important to recognize such work, so that they turn out to be inspiration for more and more people and create for warriors for the society.

Investors Clinic has a strong network of 34 offices across India, more than 1.65 lakh sq. ft. of office space and global foray with international presence in Dubai, Doha and Singapore. Investors Clinic's brand value is - reckoned at more than INR 2000 Cr. with a turnover of INR 300+ Cr. Investors Clinic is strengthening its reach and presence very rapidly.

Investors Clinic has a proven track record of working with more than 200 leading developers. The company is committed to providing best-in-class customer service through world-class technology, processes and response mechanisms. Investor Clinic is involved into end-to-end property deals, from property value appreciation to new property launches.

