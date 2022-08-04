Invincible Publishers all set to launch bestselling author Satyapal Chandra's eleventh book "A Promise Among The Dark Winds"

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI/ATK): After the exemplary success of author Satyapal Chandra's previous books. Satyapal is back with his new Fantasy fiction "A Promise among the Dark winds."

A mythical Romantic Story set in Snow Laden New Zealand will unfold the love at the time when human Civilisation is at the verge of getting destroyed.

Satyapal Chandra says: "This novel is very close to my heart, I have poured all my creative energies into this. I hope it will resonate with my readers".



Satyapal Chandra, who is an inspiring Entrepreneur and known for his 10 bestselling novels. He has touched the lives of millions of people through his work and words. He is the founder and CEO of MagTapp which is the world's first visual web browser, visual document reader, and visual dictionary. His ambition is to create an ecosystem of products and services for the masses where advanced technology and long-term sustainability can co-exist without taking anything away from each other.

Embark on Satyapal's introspective journey with this novel. Pre-order your copy on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.in/Promise-Among-Winds-Satyapal-Chandra/dp/9394200118

Price 250/- | Page Extent 244 | Paperback

