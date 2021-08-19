Invis Dental Clinic offers Invisalign Treatment in London

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): The daily care of the teeth was not a fundamental concern in society for a long time, a fact that promoted them to derive health problems.

The invisible orthodontics are currently set as the solution to the difficulties encountered when chewing, talking or keeping a nice cosmetic dentistry, because of the little care of teeth throughout life.

Today, people are more aware of the importance of teeth, so there is more care for the health and appearance of teeth. Its alignment influences the beauty of the smile: a smile with well aligned white teeth makes a very good impression, in addition to greatly increasing the self-esteem of the person.

These benefits are very well known at the dental clinic in Invis London, which offers invisible Invisalign orthodontic treatment by the hand of a team of experts in the sector.

Choosing Invisalign over metal braces

Today, there are many people who require orthodontic treatment, but for many, traditional methods are not an option to consider, either for reasons of comfort, aesthetics, hygiene, etc. However, technology and advances in the field of orthodontics have been considerable, giving birth to treatments such as invisible orthodontics.

This is a method that consists of the application of a set of transparent aligners made to measure that exert the exact pressure necessary to move the teeth into the correct position.

Types of Invisalign

1. Invisalign I7 is used in the simplest cases of orthodontics, to solve slight movements. The treatments usually last between 2 and 3 months approximately since it will consist of 7 aligners. You can choose to perform them in a single arch (upper or lower) or in both.

2. Invisalign Lite is designed for intermediate treatments of approximately 6 to 8 months. Up to 14 aligners can be used, and if at the end of the active phase you want to continue improving the result, there is the option of a second phase with another 14 aligners at no additional cost. This option treats space closures, rotations, slight open bites, etc.

3. Invisalign Comprehensive includes the former Invisalign Full and Teen treatments. It includes most of the orthodontic treatments that are performed with Invisalign, since they will be all those that require more than 14 aligners (normally in treatments lasting more than 6 months). Malocclusion changes can be made in the three planes of space, and with any complexity. Within this option, Invisalign gives the possibility of obtaining aligners for 5 years. A guarantee in case the treatment takes longer than expected.

Improves hygiene and prevents sores and scrapes

Thanks to invisible orthodontics, it is possible to solve dental crowding problems, crooked teeth or bite problems without the need to resort to conventional orthodontic treatment. Invisible orthodontics is configured today as the most comfortable and aesthetic solution possible for patients. In the dental clinic Invis in London, dentists work exclusively with invisible orthodontics such as Invisalign.

The benefits of invisible orthodontics are many. In the first place, it provides better hygiene than traditional fixed braces, since by being able to remove and put on the aligners, you can brush your teeth and floss to avoid cavities and possible gum diseases. Invisible orthodontics also manages to avoid one of the biggest discomforts of traditional orthodontics: there are no sores or abrasions, something that can be really annoying for the patient.

Invisible orthodontics provide comfort and aesthetics, being more visually pleasing and being able to remove the aligners to eat or drink. Finally, it achieves the same results as traditional orthodontics at the same time, through much softer tooth movements and minor or non-existent discomfort.

Team of experienced professionals

All patients who visit Invis dental clinic have totally different needs, which is not a problem, since the team of dental professionals has the experience of having treated thousands of cases with invisible orthodontics, being able to solve even the most difficult cases, delivering a smile and a flawless bite after the treatment.

At the first visit, the patient will get free of charge a complete study of their smile, a 3D simulation of the before and after to see how their teeth will look after the treatment, information about the treatment they need and its duration and a budget totally closed, without surprises or later additions. A smile like never before is achieved thanks to the latest orthodontic technique.

