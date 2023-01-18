IOM - UN Migration and Shahi Exports Join Hands to Facilitate Safe Migration through Migrant Support Centre

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has signed an MoU with Shahi Exports to support and assist migrant workers through the institutional framework of a Migrant Support Centre (MSC). Shahi Exports, India's largest apparel manufacturer, has setup an MSC in February 2021 for migrants working in various industries across Bengaluru and currently serves nearly 4,000 migrants.

Under this partnership, IOM will provide technical and advisory support to strengthen and operationalize the Shahi-run MSC in Bengaluru. IOM will assist Good Business Lab (GBL), a not-for-profit labour innovation organization, to understand the issues faced by interstate and intrastate migrant workers in an urban setting and empower them by improving all aspects of their welfare- working conditions, access to legal entitlements, social security, health, education, and vocational skills. GBL came on board as the project's design partner, conducting visits to existing MSCs to understand the provisions of specific services and if there exist any disconnects between migrant experiences and support offered by centres.

Speaking on this partnership, IOM's Head of Office, Sanjay Awasthi, observed that, "Collaborations with players like Shahi Exports would help leverage the strengths of multiple stakeholders across the supply chain to achieve the envisioned benefits not only for the migrant workers and their employers but towards the social and economic development of migrants' source and destination states, and ultimately India as a whole. To mitigate various risks and to intensify the socio-economic benefits of internal migration, it is imperative that supply chain partners play an important role in ensuring the welfare of migrant workers."

The 2016-17 Economic Survey analysed Census data for 10 years between 2001 and 2011 on changes in same-age cohorts, between the age group 20 and 29 years. It found that inter-state labour migration in India averaged between 5 to 6.5 million people a year which constitutes 17 per cent to 29 per cent of the labour force. Migration and related activities undertaken by migrant workers are estimated to account for 10 per cent of India's GDP. These activities have positive externalities in terms of benefits to their families, native communities, and destination states and communities. Some of their contributions can be seen in the labour-intensive garment and textile sector. Composed of many small, medium, and large-sized enterprises, this sector has grown exponentially, from domestic production to engagement in export-oriented global supply chains, which has fuelled employment opportunities for varied skill sets across the country.



While internal migration in India is rife with challenges, much of these can be addressed at the origination itself i.e. the transition period when migrants move from their hometowns all the way until they settle in a new place.

Migrant workers are also particularly vulnerable to disasters and crises, as evidenced by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shahi Export's MSC evolved out of COVID-19 relief efforts conducted by Shahi Exports, such as facilitating vaccination drives, free phone consultancy with ophthalmologists, information services on preventative measures, availability of transport, and providing food rations to migrant workers.

On joining hands with IOM, Anant Ahuja, Head of Organizational Development, Shahi Exports, said, "The MSC provided shelter, utility support, medical aid, financial, legal literacy, and toll-free redressal numbers to resolve issues migrants face in the garmenting industry and other sectors. We gained valuable feedback from the beneficiaries of the center to help us, and the learnings from our first effort make us confident to scale MSC up to reach 10,000 migrants by 2025. Our multi-stakeholder partnership with IOM will leverage their global perspective and combine it with the knowledge of on-ground partners, including state government wings like Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society (ORMAS), to achieve a model that can give migrants the support they need in a new city or town."

IOM has provided technical support for the establishment and functioning of several such centers for migrants throughout the world. Amit Chowdhury, National Officer, IOM India, said, "These centers (also known as Migrant Resource Centres) serve as a source of information and support to migrants at either their destination or source locations and further promote greater social inclusion and interaction. The partnership between IOM and Shahi would continue to work with other institutionalized stakeholders such as governmental and non-governmental directly or indirectly engaged in the facilitation of migration-related issues to ensure safe and secure mobility of migrant workers."

