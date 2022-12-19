iOPEX Technologies to provide STEM Education to 1,500 Girl Students

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an effort to enhance the skills of students from rural communities, iOPEX Technologies has partnered with Bhumi, one of the largest independent youth volunteer non-profit organizations, to provide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) education to more than 1,500 students from Grade VII to IX of Perunthalaiva Kamarajar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ambattur, Chennai.

The program is designed to provide relevant education to the underprivileged children and engage them in subjects wherein they discover their true potential with the help of new learning methodologies such as fun-filled, interactive, and do-it-yourself activities.

Commenting on the launch of the program, Shiv Kumar, Chairman and Chief Mentor, iOPEX Technologies, said, "The initiative is focused at empowering the youth and make them future-ready by imparting meaningful skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. These disciplines will help in creating visionaries, innovative thinkers, dreamers, and problem solvers for future India," adding, "Climate change is one of the most urgent crises affecting the earth today, and its consequences are set to become irreversible by 2030. Our children aren't equipped with the right knowledge or skill to fight this alarming present and future. Climate action awareness sessions aim to empower children to lead change through contextual hands-on experiments."



San Jose-based iOPEX Technologies is a new generation global digital services provider and process innovator. The company offers optimised Digital Engineering, Operations and Studio services to its more than 30 Fortune 500 clients. Founded in 2009, iOPEX Technologies help transform the business operations of large enterprises by integrating them with automation.

Over the years, iOPEX Technologies has established itself as a global corporation known for its relentless focus on optimisation and thereby, becoming a preferred partner for traditional and new age businesses. As a brand philosophy, iOPEX Technologies aims to significantly improve operations efficiency and reduce the cost of operations for its clients.

Their framework for integrated workflow automation helps the journey for operational teams to go from manual operations to AI-based operations to No-Ops delivering up to 30 per cent cost savings.

For more information please visit: www.iopex.com.

