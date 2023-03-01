IPB is the best parenting tips and mom blogs platform

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Indian Parenting Blog is among the few highly-trusted mom blogs and parenting tips platforms, offering a wide-ranging set of resources for parents and families. With hundreds of articles on parenting topics, IPB has helped countless parents around the world to make better-informed decisions related to daycare, education, nutrition and more.

Founded by an experienced digital marketer, Mansi Rana, IPB is all about helping parents in the best possible way. The blog has become the go-to destination for parenting tips and mom blogs, as it provides hands-on advice from experts in childcare, education and nutrition.

The platform generates active engagement of more than 1 million every month on different social media channels. Moreover, they have a reach of around 2.1 million every month on Instagram which is remarkable. They've recently crossed the mark of 100K followers on social media cumulatively.

With articles ranging from pregnancy care to raising children of different ages, IPB's content offers ideas on how to manage life with all its challenges. The blog also provides fresh perspectives and information on the latest products, trends and parenting strategies. They offer categories like:

Parenting:

A comprehensive list of tips ranging from pregnancy to raising children of all ages. Their parenting section covers topics like baby care, nutrition, development and more. Whether you're a mom or dad, IPB has something for you.

Well-being:

This section provides resources about physical and mental health for parents. It covers topics like stress management, yoga, nutrition and other lifestyle tips. Their well-being section provides valuable advice for all parents, helping them to lead healthier lives.

Recipes:



For parents looking for meal ideas, IPB's recipes offer a great selection of healthy and delicious options. These recipes are tailored to meet the needs of busy parents and are sure to please the whole family.

Product Reviews:

From strollers to baby clothes, IPB reviews a range of baby and parenting products. The blog includes honest product reviews that provide parents with an informed overview of what to look for when purchasing a product.

Overall, IPB is a great resource for parents who are looking for guidance, advice or simply fun activities to do with their family. By empowering them through education, IPB has become a platform dedicated to helping parents become their child's best advocates.

IPB was started three years back by Mansi Rana with the powerful thought of solving parenting woes and helping parents with their decision-making. She says, "The idea behind IPB was to create a platform for Indian parents that would provide them with all the answers they need when it comes to raising their kids. We have a team of professionals who have in-depth knowledge about parenting, nutrition, education and more."

Starting with a team of two, IPB has now grown to a team of more than 10 creative heads in the past three years. It has been featured in leading publications and channels, proving its importance in the parenting community.

Regarding the expansion of IPB and offering more genuine information to parents, Mansi Rana said -- "We are committed to our mission and strive to provide the best possible information to parents who need it the most."

IPB is the go-to platform for parenting tips and mom blogs. For more information, visit Indian Parenting Blog at www.indianparentingblog.com and follow them on social media for the latest updates about parenting.

This story has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

