IPL 2022: Bodycare Creations to be Official Sponsor of Punjab Kings for the 2022 Edition of Indian Premier League

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bodycare Creations, the Indian innerwear brand, announced today that they will be continuing as one of the Official Sponsors of the Punjab Kings franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins in India on March 26.

The association is a continuation of the deal signed at the start of the last season with the Punjab Kings and will be Bodycare's third year in the IPL. A trusted name for over 25 years, Bodycare has been loved by Indian women for their style and intimate innerwear that delivers fit, quality, and comfort.

Speaking on the association, Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director, Bodycare Creations Ltd. said: "The association with a league such as IPL is always a boost for us. A successful partnership with Punjab Kings last season gave us the confidence to extend this deal for another season. We are delighted to be associated with a team that plays such exciting cricket and shows incredible fighting spirit and shares the same values as Bodycare. At Bodycare, we strive to be the leaders in offering comfort and reliability, be it on the field or off field and it gives us immense pride yet again to roar as an Official Sponsor of Punjab Kings (PBKS). Together with the PBKS fans all over the world, we would like to wish them all the very best for the tournament's fifteenth edition."

Bodycare are entering their second year of association with the Punjab side and buoyed by great female viewership during the IPL, the brand had a very successful season as the official partner.

"IPL is the premium sporting event in the country with a very huge viewership and provides us with the perfect platform to connect with millions of young and vibrant sports enthusiasts. With this exciting association continuing, we are set and ready to bat along with the Kings, helping each other to garner the maximum visibility and viewership for both the brand," Dawar explains.

Bodycare's special campaign for the latest season will be centered around the theme of Comfort and Reliability.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said: "We are pleased to announce that Bodycare Creations will continue the partnership as the team's official sponsor for IPL 2022 season. The partnership reaffirms our belief that interest levels will continue to rise. Their support is our strength as we aim to excel on the field."

As the official sponsor, Bodycare Creations will have branding rights and promotional activities throughout the IPL 2022-2023 cricketing season. The brand logo will appear on the team's leading trouser leg.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)