IPLC concludes NLP Classic Code Practitioner certification for all-teachers batch in Greece

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI/PNN): Inner Peace Life Coaching or IPLC concluded NLP Classic Code Certification Assessment for an all-teachers batch in Greece, recently. ICF Accredited PCC Level Coach and ITA approved NLP Trainer used this platform to empower and certify teachers as Classic Code Practitioners. These certifications were approved by International Training Academy (ITA), UK.

"We wanted this certification to be a door Opener for all the coaches in general and teachers; in particular. The main objective was to enable them with Tools and Techniques that will help to create choices in their students and help them snug off all the hurdles as effortlessly as possible," says the CEO and founder of IPLC, Sajid Ahmad. The Teachers were trained to handle issues like Bullying in Teens, Fear, and anxiety in children and also handle learning disabilities by incorporating the current inputs from Neurosciences. Healing the mind and body was another area of interest for most teachers in the course.

The coronavirus pandemic changed how the training industry functioned in the past few years. Some things have become obsolete while other things have emerged. The question, "How do we train people while maintaining the safety conditions?" was a challenge most NLP trainers faced worldwide. It is said that "when life gets tough, the only way to deal with it is to be resilient." IPLC greeted this challenge as an opportunity to evolve creatively. IPLC has organized over 35 Training and certification programs from September 2020 to August 2022, both online and in class, the latest being all-teacher NLP Classic Code Practitioner Certification Training.

Post the coronavirus pandemic, the NLP Classic Code Practitioner Certification from IPLC was unique in many ways. As an all-teachers batch, it intricately helped them learn and discuss the ongoing topics with much more willingness and maturity. The hybrid course ran over six months at a stretch with long and intense online and live class sessions. More than 90 hours of first-class training and coaching sessions were held for all the experienced Teachers, heads of Departments, and School owners.

Inner Peace Life Coaching (IPLC) is a globally acclaimed NLP Certification and Coaching Center based in Bangalore. The CEO and Founder of IPLC, Sajid Ahmad, is a Certifying authority by International Training Academy, UK (ITA). These Courses are Approved by John Grinder, the Co-Creator of NLP and New CODE. Coach Sajid is the only ITA Approved Certifying authority who can run Grinder Approved Training In India for Master Practitioners Certification. IPLC has been organizing trainings in major Indian cities like Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and outside India in Tanzania, Qatar, and UAE, apart from Greece.

Hundreds of people have found inner peace through IPLC. Thanks to IPLC's focus on mental health well-being, thousands of lives have been transformed so far, and the number is only set to grow through its empowering Coaching Sessions and courses such as the NLP Classic Code and New Code Certifications. Also, there is more to IPLC than training and certification. In addition, they assist newly licensed coaches and trainers in setting up their businesses and becoming productive members of society.

IPLC team has a cumulative experience of 2000 hrs of coaching experience and has organized more than 100 courses and certification programs till August 2022, both online and in class. The in-class sessions are hybrid programs where participants are part of both in-class and online courses. It will launch its new hybrid course in India on 15th August 2022. Apart from Classic Code and New Code Practitioner Certification this year, Master Practitioner Certification, Speed-Reading Courses, and Parenting Workshops in India are also in the pipeline.



Please use the following link for coaching and NLP certification consultancies:

https://www.coachingloft.com/book-appointment/Course-info-session

For further networking, follow them on:

https://www.facebook.com/innerpeacelife/

https://www.instagram.com/innerpeacelifecoaching

https://youtube.com/c/InnerPeaceLifeCoaching

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

