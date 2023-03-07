Ira Edu Tech's innovative approach to skill-based education may help to explore growth opportunities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI/PNN): Ira Edu Tech, the brainchild of Deven U Pandey, has been making waves in the education industry with its innovative approach to skill-based education. In the most recent occasion, Sandeep Maheshwari, a well-known motivational speaker and the creator of ImagesBazaar, was also drawn to Deven U. Pandey. Deven was invited to speak on Sandeep's show about Ira Edu Tech's distinctive approach to education and how it is assisting in closing the skills gap between employment requirements and potential candidates' skill sets.

When these two visionaries (Sandeep Maheshwari & Deven U Pandey) met to discuss the future of education, Deven stated that "90 per cent of people in tier 2 and tier 3 cities dream of getting only government jobs. Instead of focusing on developing skills and learning new things they rather like to run behind government jobs. In 2020, Indian businesses cited skill shortfalls as their biggest obstacle, accounting for 34 per cent of their problems. This increased to 60% in 2022. There are no specific organisations/platforms trying to upskill and direct residents of small towns and villages."

"This is the harsh reality that demands quick attention and to solve this we are working towards upskilling people from all over India in the most accessible and widely spoken language, Hindi, to address this issue," Deven added.





Talking about Ira Edu Tech, He said, "Ira Edu Tech isn't just for students; Professionals like architects, interior designers, civil engineers, and mechanical engineers have also benefited from Ira Edu Tech's offerings. The platform offers training on software like AutoCAD, 3Ds max, Vray render, Solid Works, Vastu, Astro, Ms Excel, Power BI, Python, SQL, and Data Analytics, as well as mentoring toward growth. The platform offers practical training to students in tier-2 and tier-3 cities in Hindi, providing them with the skills they need to secure employment in their chosen field. And the results speak for themselves - with over 45,000 students have already been educated through Ira Edu Tech's interactive programs."

The Defense Ministry has recently taken an interest in the platform, citing it as a case study in its efforts to upskill and reskill military personnel for civilian employment.

With these accomplishments under its belt, Ira Edu Tech is well on its way to achieving its aim of giving students and professionals alike clarity and growth opportunities. And with Pandey in charge, there's little question that this cutting-edge platform will keep thriving and have a good influence on the education sector.

