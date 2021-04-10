Ircon provides cold chain equipment for COVID-19 vaccination programme

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Government-owned engineering and construction major Ircon International has said it came forward to support Covid-19 vaccination programmes by adding cold chain equipment under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Ircon has supplied 44-deep freezers and one walk-in freezer to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for enhancement of medical services and also contributed Rs 20 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

"IRCON believes in building nation. Needless to say that this CSR initiative is directly related to economic growth of the country," said Chairman and Managing Director S K Chaudhary.



"The more opportunities and support we create to these underprivileged sections of society, we can build a better nation," he said.

Ircon International is a Miniratna a public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company.

The core competence of Ircon is in railways, highways and extra high-tension substation. It has completed more than 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe and 390 projects in various states of India. (ANI)

