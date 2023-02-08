IREP Credit Capital simplifies loan collection journey for MSMEs with Credgenics

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): IREP Credit Capital, a Non-Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND) recently partnered with Credgenics, a pioneering SaaS-based debt collections platform to drive digital solutions for its MSME customers in South India. Since the implementation of the project, IREP has witnessed a 3X increase in field recoveries, higher efficiencies through 50 per cent increase in number of field visits and 35 per cent field collections coming through digital payments mode.

With a keen eye on deepening financial inclusion across India, IREP Credit Capital is focused on giving MSMEs more power and making it easy to get sustainable credit solutions. Credgenics CG Collect mobile application has enabled IREP Credit Capital to digitize the debt collection processes, streamline reconciliations and empower the field teams. The advanced capabilities of CG Collect app have augmented the loan allocations process, simplified visit management, reduced possibilities of fraudulent entries, thereby enabling seamless tracking of field agents. Additionally, the offline operability has increased efficiency in remote network areas, making operations for field agents hassle-free. The CG Collect app simplified the repayment deposits process and allowed collection agents to deposit multiple loan amounts at the nearest branch.

IREP Credit Capital achieved 100 per cent visibility on online recoveries and allowed agents to plan visits ahead of time through the Google Maps navigation feature. With more effective daily work planning, the agents could manage a 50 per cent increase in daily visits. Collection managers were able to evaluate agent effectiveness and performance, which resulted in a 3X increase in field recoveries since the project's implementation.



Naresh Naik, CEO, IREP Credit Capital said , "We are strong believers in the power of small businesses and that they should be empowered with the right financial solutions to be able to achieve their goals. As a part of this technology powered transformative agenda, we have partnered with Credgenics, a leading technology player in debt collections. We aim to harness advanced technology solutions and empower the MSMEs and entrepreneurs in tier 3 & tier 4 towns in South India. Credgenics has helped us in the digitization of field collections and it holds tremendous potential to simplify and improve debt collections processes in India."

Rishabh Goel, Co-founder and CEO, Credgenics said , "IREP Credit Capital is regarded as a pioneer in identifying newer technological innovations to provide customer focused financial services for its customers. We are delighted to be working with them and supporting their efforts to boost digitisation for MSME focused retail lending in India. Our CG Collect platform has been specifically designed to address the challenges for field teams in debt collections and the positive impact that it has been able to deliver for our customers is extremely exciting."

IREP Credit Capital was established with the aim of supporting entrepreneurs in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka with customized credit solutions. Over the years, IREP has established itself as a trusted lender in the MSME landscape. The underserved businesses in semi-urban and rural financial ecosystems have had much to gain owing to the presence of IREP Credit Capital as a one-stop shop for hassle-free credit solutions. https://www.irepglobal.com/about-us.php

Credgenics is the leading provider of Loan Collections and Debt Resolution technology platform to Banks, Non-banking finance companies, FinTechs, and ARCs worldwide. The AI-powered SaaS-based platform has been recognized as the #1 Best Selling Loan Collections Platform in India by IBS Intelligence in their Annual Sales League Table 2022. Credgenics works with 75+ customers and handles USD 2 bn NPA stage retail loan book value, USD 6bn delinquent stage retail loan book value. It manages 22 million retail loans and sends 50 million digital communications every month. With Credgenics, lenders have increased resolution rates by 20 per cent, improved collections by 25 per cent, reduced collections cost by 40 per cent, reduced collections time by 30 per cent, and improved legal efficiencies by 60 per cent. https://www.credgenics.com/

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

