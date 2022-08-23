Iris Broadway enjoys massive footfall of over one lakh during the three-day-long Freedom Fiesta

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Iris Broadway located in sectors 85 and 86 Gurugram organised a three-day long Independence Day celebration from August 13th-15th 2022. The three-day-long Freedom Fiesta honoured the celebration of youth and freedom through various entertainment activities and artistic performances.

During the three-day celebration, Iris Broadway witnessed a massive footfall of over one lakh reflecting the excitement and zeal amongst people. The event hosted an open mic, live music by Abhishek Ranjan and Group, a violin recital, a special dance Performance, a Quiz contest, a kid's workshop, drawing competition among various other activities.



Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris said, "It was a great and grand celebration of three days marking India's 75th Independence Day. We are overwhelmed with the visitor's response during these three days. Festivals and these occasions bring great reasons to spend quality time with friends and families and it was great to see people enjoying themselves here with their loved ones. We have always tried to create great experiences for our visitors and shoppers and we hope to keep continuing such activities here in the future as well."

The electric performances by several artists infused festive and patriotic vibes around. A special selfie zone was also created for people to capture beautiful moments. Children who participated in the art & craft, drawing competition, and kids' workshop were given certificates and gifts. Besides, Iris Broadway hosts a variety of food joints that served scrumptious food to visitors. The mall has several restaurants like Chaayos, Wow Momos, Haldiram's, McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut, Dominos', Starbucks, Subway, Studio XO, The Barbecue Company, The Beer Cafe, Theobroma, Social, etc.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

