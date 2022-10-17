Iris Broadway, Gurugram announces the opening of 3 new brands under its Retail and F&B Portfolio

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of its ongoing retail portfolio strengthening strategy, Trehan Iris has added 3 premium brands at Iris Broadway Mall located in Sec 85-86, Gurugram, situated at the epicenter of New Gurugram.

The 3 new brands that have started their operations recently are Starbucks, Rowan Toys, and The Beer Cafe.

Iris Broadway is a premier one-stop experiential destination in the area known for dining, shopping, and entertainment.

Starbucks - one of the world's best-known coffees serving brands is operating from Block B of Iris Broadway and is spread across 2076 sq. ft. A 50:50 joint venture company owned by Tata Consumer Pvt. Ltd. and Starbucks Corporation has had 300 outlets in India ever since they entered the Indian market in 2012. It is their 1st outlet in New Gurugram at Iris Broadway.

Rowan Toys' store from the house of RBL (Reliance Brands Limited) has opened the country's 1st store at Iris Broadway Situated in Block A, this one-stop destination for toys is spread across a 2587 sq. ft.



Likewise, The Beer Cafe, India's largest and fastest-growing alco-beverage service brand is spread across 1865 sq. ft. and is also situated in Block A.

Aman Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said, "Iris Broadway is delighted to have Rowan Toys, Starbucks, and The Beer Cafe to its growing mix of retail and F&B brands. We are confident that these brands will contribute to strengthening our retail and F&B offerings. Moreover, the launch of these three premium brands will add to the festive cheer at Iris Broadway, making it the most sought destination in New Gurugram to enjoy a wholesome shopping and leisure experience."

In the last few months, Iris Broadway also launched Croma, India's first and trusted omnichannel electronics retailer from the Tata Group, as well as McDonald's fast-food restaurant. The launch of these premium brands is a testament to the constantly growing trust of brands across categories to own up a space and make their presence felt here in Iris Broadway, Gurugram.

With an already established and aspirational ecosystem of more than 300,000 people residing in the immediate catchment, Iris Broadway is the most sought-after neighborhood shopping centre. With 5 anchors for supermarkets, cinemas, digital, fashion, entertainment, and a business hotel, it is the huge growing catchment of residential neighborhoods in Sectors 85 and 86. Besides, It comes with ample convenient surfaces and multilevel car parking.

Spread across 2.8 acres, it is the only mall in the area with a 1000 ft. frontage. The mall has multiple Brands, such as Imagine, Max lifestyle, Reliance Smart, Tata Croma, Samsung, INOX, KFC, Pizza Hut, Haldiram's, McDonald, Studio XO, Beercafe, Starbucks, WOW momo, BBQ, Social, Domino's, Theobroma, Babyhug Chaayos, Rowan HUFT, HDFC, Firefox, Jockey, Looks Saloon, Pepperfry, One Bharat, Fabindia, besides others.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

