IRIS Home Fragrance to mark its Omni Channel Presence through its E-commerce Platform

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): IRIS Home Fragrances, the spatial home fragrance brand revamped its E-commerce platform, irishomefragrances.com providing a user-friendly experience.

The platform also provides features like secured transactions, easy checkout, gifting options, and interactive design to enhance the online shopping experience of the consumers. The platform allows users to browse through a staggering range of home fragrance and home decor products.

With the world coming to a standstill due to the pandemic, and the increasing demand for all things aromatherapy, the home fragrance industry has seen a huge rise due to consumers looking for ways to alleviate stress and uncertainty while at home. The newly refurbished E-commerce platform promises a safe & convenient shopping experience for the consumer. It hosts all of the IRIS products under one roof. From scintillating florals to refreshing Aquas, deliciously gourmand, and energizing fruity, the platform has a wide variance of fragrances for consumers to shop and disrupt the way they use fragrance in their home or offices.

IRIS also entails an exclusive range of fragrances and fragrance diffusers, called IRIS Celeste. Under this range, consumers can find exotic fragrance blends and ultra-sophisticated aroma dispensers. This range also carries a variety of stylish Ultrasonic Aroma Diffusers - which are considered to be the gold standard in fragrance diffusion. IRIS works with The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) standards to ensure the safety of fragrance materials and products. The online platform gives information about the Green & Safe Initiative by IRIS, which will establish the brand's purpose of being a value-led brand.

Speaking about the launch, Kiran Ranga, Managing Director, Ripple Fragrances, says, "We prioritise our consumers and keep them at the forefront of our brand. Our newly refurbished E-commerce platform will give information about the fragrance offerings we have at IRIS and also highlight different certifications we have achieved. We also have worked on the design element to make it visually appealing to our consumers."



Speaking about the launch, Anik Banerjea, Chief Business Creator, Ripple Fragrances, says, "With the vision of forging a bond through fragrances since 1948, IRIS delivers premium range in the home delivery segment. Our IRIS Aroma Boutique promises a fragrant shopping experience like no other, and with our revamped website, we want to strengthen our bonds with our consumers. Our focus is to become an Omni-channel brand and this E-commerce platform is one step closer to that."

IRIS believes in the power of fragrance to refresh the body and mind and this belief is manifested in all their products, which is why they employ the art of Aromachology. The fragrance of the beautifully designed IRIS products has a revitalizing effect on ambiance and enhances the aesthetics of interiors as well. The IRIS dream is to provide sensory delight through fragrance and form. They have created awareness and made consumers in the metro and mini-metros understand the importance of home fragrances in their lives.

Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd. is a division of the NR Group - with headquarters at Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is the market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand "Cycle". The NR Group is vertically integrated with the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global market share leader in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts. Building on the Group's competence in fragrance creation, Ripple Fragrances has forayed into the personal care and air care segment in India.

In personal care, it has launched deodorants and perfumes under the brand name DNA. In air care, Ripple Fragrances has introduced a plethora of offerings under the Iris and Lia brands. Lia offers spatial fragrancing solutions for the home, office and mobile space. Iris harnesses the power of Aromacology to provide wellbeing through novel delivery systems.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

