IRIS unveils a romantic gift for Valentine's Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): For this Valentine's Day, IRIS Home Fragrances from Ripple Fragrances has launched an exclusive bouquet of aromas that are set to rent the air with a greater savor of romance. From the stable of Ripple Fragrances, a spatial initiative of Mysuru-based N. Ranga Rao & Sons, the latest IRIS collection is eclectic in style and designed to enliven the senses by adding aesthetic appeal to the environment.

Available in beautiful kits, the compact design makes it easy to use and place in any room, creating a tranquil and romantic atmosphere for you and your loved one. Give the gift of relaxation and romance this Valentine's Day with this beautiful and thoughtful craft. The romantic gift collection is widely available at IRIS Aroma Boutique and their e-commerce platform. www.irishomefragrances.com.

IRIS Home Fragrances strives to elevate the concept of fine living and well-being. The brand's V-Day collection has also been created to add a personal touch to romantic celebrations.

Commenting on the new collection, Kiran Ranga, MD and Master Fragrance Creator, Ripple Fragrances, said, "Valentine's Day is a time to celebrate love and affection, and we at IRIS Home Fragrances worked hard to create a range of products that are not only beautiful but are also meaningful and easy to use. Whether you're looking to surprise your significant other with a thoughtful gift or simply want to treat yourself, we've got you covered. This set is the perfect way to create a peaceful and personal atmosphere in your home, making it the ideal choice for a cozy evening with your loved one. We believe that the gift set we've created for Valentine's Day are not just gifts, but also symbols of love and commitment."



The range includes Rose Fragrant potpourri, Heart Shaped Candles, Rose-colored shot glass candles, and Pink & Red Rose candles in exotic fragrances that can uplift the ambience with its design and fill the air with love and warmth. The curated gifting kits containing flower potpourris, aromatic candles and fragrance pouches are available in French Lavender and Rose variants. Romance is all about affection and wholeheartedness. Rose and peony combine vibrantly in the top notes. The center note is spicy and warm. White musk and tonka bean make up the base notes. Your senses are enticed by the scent, which lifts your spirit to make you feel better.

The Valentine's Day home fragrance range is available at all IRIS Aroma Boutiques across India in Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mysuru. The prices of this collection ranges between Rs 800 - 1500.

The IRIS dream is to create sensory delight through fragrance and form. From fragrant oils to reed diffusers, Iris covers aroma in every form. The fragrance of beautifully designed Iris products has a revitalising effect on ambience and enhances the aesthetics of space, too.

Ripple Fragrances Pvt Ltd is a division of the NR Group, with headquarters in Mysore. The NR Group was established in 1948 and is the market leader in incense sticks with its flagship brand Cycle. The NR Group is vertically integrated into the fragrance domain. It is one of the few Indian marketing companies that creates and blends its perfumes in-house. NESSO, a subsidiary of the NR Group, manufactures floral and herbal extracts. It is a global leader in terms of market share in Tuberose and Jasmine extracts.

