IRS Sahil Seth organises special screening of upcoming movie Bal Naren for Inderesh (RSS), leaders and Bureaucrats

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/GPRC): Sahil Seth (IRS), who is looking forward to the release of the much-awaited film 'Bal Naren' hosted a special screening of the film by inviting RSS National Executive Member Indresh Kumar as chief guest, many political leaders, and bureaucrats.

This film is produced by Deepak Mukut and directed by Pawan Nagpal under the banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment. Sahil Seth as a part of the film; plays the role of the village physician. The story is based on a national cause that explains the importance of cleanliness. Sahil Seth ahead of screening quoted, "The movie depicts the big cause and it is specially filmed to spread the awareness among people and to join this healthy initiative; we have invited Indresh Kumar (RSS) as a chief guest followed by a list of guests of honours. I am very excited to meet all my honourable guests and looking for the amazing time and feedback."

The fictional story 'Bal Naren' is based on a young boy named Naren. Depicting the dedication of the boy to bring a change in the village by fighting to demand cleanliness to protect the village and the people from the coronavirus. Sahil Seth in the film is playing the character of the village physician and also helps the protagonist to spread awareness across the village.



The screening was held in Films Division Cineplex, New Delhi, and was filled with famous people such as RSS, BJP, and Bureaucrats from IAS, IPS, and IRS services that support the cause of India and are always upfront to help and support any of such cause. The guest of honours present was: Union Minister (MoS) Social Justice Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, Balraj BJP National coordinator and many more from bureaucracy and political parties..

Seeing all these delegates under one roof was an amazing experience for Sahil Seth and all the members of the film. RSS Leader Inderesh Kumar after watching the movie quoted, "Progeny is the truth and is eternal. Therefore, education is also knowledge and character, where cleanliness resides holiness follows. God resides in cleanliness. Cleanliness gives health, happiness, harmony, and peace. Today India and the whole world are battling pollution. To eradicate it is important to plant trees, save water, and less use of plastic. By keeping cleanliness all the negative emotions such as violence, anger and hatred do not take place inside the mind and intellect. Eliminating the use of abusive language and criticizing others is a way to keep the body, mind, and intellect clean. Modi is successfully carrying forward a noble task for the welfare of humanity by considering himself an ideal father, mother, and child. Thank you very much for Narendra Modi and Bal Naren movie which defines Swami Vivekananda and Narendra Modi. A positive film that does a commendable job of teaching at every step. House-to-house, children and elders, having different languages, castes and religions must watch this film and make your life one with a mission. Many congratulations to the creators of this film, all the people who played a role in it, be it ordinary or extraordinary."

Amused by the message the movie is personifying the famous Indian politician and social activist Dr Ramdas Athawale quoted, "The film influences the rural regions as well as urban regions to adopt the cleanliness. As we all know that covid-19 pandemic is been one of the most alarming challenges this nation has faced and the film 'Bal Naren' explained the importance of taking this disease as war and fighting with it is the right of every citizen. Through an amazing story, the movie explains the importance of cleanliness and general precautions. The film was very entertaining and I ask each individual to watch it."

According to Sahil Seth and the others who watched Bal Naren; The film made a strong statement about cleanliness and how to fight for it. Everyone liked the movie and is waiting for the release date that will be out soon so that it can influence people about nations one of the biggest causes and can stay safe and healthy. Sahil Seth requests everyone to please watch the movie as it is interesting, entertaining, and also knowledgeable. Film producer Deepak Mukut says, "'Bal Naren' is a passion project that aim towards building an important thought to this generation and generations to come, towards building a cleaner environment and cleaner India. We hope the film reminds the audience about the very important drive that Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi started with Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. I'm happy that the government officials including members from RSS, leaders of BJP and top bureaucrats watched the film and loved it's beautiful narrative and noble thought."

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

