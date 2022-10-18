ISB Executive Education launches Chief Digital Officer Programme with Emeritus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ISB Executive Education has announced the launch of the Chief Digital Officer Programme with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals and organisations. This is the first Chief Digital Officer programme by any Indian school. The 9-month online programme aims to enable leaders to transition from tactical or functional roles to building entirely new businesses and take strategic initiatives.

The programme has been launched owing to the rising demand for the role of Chief Digital Officers. as Indian organizations adopt digital transformation. According to TRAI report as on May 12, 2022, India has more than 114 crore internet users and has one of the largest customer bases of 4G. The Indian industrial IoT market size is projected to grow at a rate of 15.5 per cent as per Messe Munchen's report which clearly demonstrates India's debut into large-scale digital transformation. The role of a Chief Digital Officer becomes extremely crucial with rapid digitalization.

Taught by distinguished ISB faculty, the programme in collaboration with Emeritus enables professionals to become adept to the changing business needs of the digital world. The programme is ideal for senior-level professionals with over 18+ years of work experience who are leading the digital transformation initiatives at their organisations. The programme is also suited for change makers, looking to build high-performance digital transformation teams who can facilitate quick adoption of innovative digital technologies across the organisation.



Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "Due to recent developments, digital transformation has become essential with businesses adapting digital tools to revamp their businesses. The post-COVID world has seen complete transformation in the way businesses operate. The Chief Digital Officer programme would help professionals upskill themselves to keep pace with the increasing business demands and lead digital transformation initiatives in their organizations."



The programme starts on December 29, 2022, and has a fee of Rs 6,00,000 + GST. The programme is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details.

On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive a certificate of completion from ISB Executive Education and gain the ISB Executive Alumni Status.

