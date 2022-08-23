ISB Executive Education launches online programme in product management with Emeritus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ISB Executive Education has announced the 8th cohort of its Product Management Programme with Emeritus, the global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments worldwide.

Taught by renowned ISB faculty, the programme in collaboration with Emeritus enables professionals to become adept at navigating the changing business needs of managing products. The Product Management programme would also enhance the skillset of professionals to have a structured approach to managing the entire product life cycle.



As per a report by McKinsey, product management is emerging as the new training ground for future tech CEOs. Product Managers are the centre point of innovation and growth and can leverage best practices to drive product improvements. A product manager is often referred to as a mini-CEO and acts as a connecting link across cross-functional teams. Many prominent personalities such as Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, Marissa Mayer, and Susan Wojcicki were product managers before they progressed in their careers to become CEOs of global tech majors.





Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, "The demand for product managers has risen in the recent years. Product managers play an integrated role when it comes to the life of a product. The journey of a product lifecycle from the ideation phase to the final product phase is very crucial in terms of planning, development, and execution. With increasing business trends, we recognized the need to enhance the skillset of product managers to be paramount to the demands of the business. We have already enabled 1600+ learners since the inception of the programme. The programme enables professionals to build their skillset to match the current industry demands to take business decisions."

This 12-week certificate programme from ISB Executive Education, in collaboration with Emeritus, is ideal for mid to senior-level professionals with work experience in the range of 5-20 years. The programme curriculum is designed to empower professionals in line with the increasing business demands.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants join the ISB Executive Network, and become eligible to a host of benefits including lifelong access to this vast network of professionals.

About ISB Executive Education

ISB evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. Ranked #1 in Research in India, ISB anticipated the leadership needs of the emerging economies. The rapidly changing tides of the business environment, especially in the context of emerging economies, require leaders today, and in the future, to be equipped with leading-edge levers to sail through them. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers, while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.

